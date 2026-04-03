President Donald Trump ‌on Friday said Vice President JD Vance will focus ​on investigating fraud in ​Democratic-run states in his new ⁠role as “fraud czar.” “It is massive and pervasive, and the job he will be doing, in conjunction with many great people within the Trump Administration, will be a major factor in how great the future of our Country will be,” said Trump on Truth Social.

Vance will primarily focus in ​those Blue States, Trump said, singling out California, Illinois, ​Minnesota, Maine and New York.

He alleged that these states have had a “free for all” in the unprecedented theft of Taxpayer Money. “The numbers are so large that, if successful, we would literally be able to balance our American Budget. Raids have already started in L.A. Good Luck JD!”

Trump signed an ‌executive order last month launching a national ‌task ​force ​at proving the president’s ​claims that federal ⁠funds intended for social-welfare programs are being stolen ‌in ⁠some states. The task force will advice President and coordinate Trump administration’s efforts to combat widespread fraud, waste, and abuse in Federal benefit programs.

‘Raids have already started’ in Los Angeles, says Trump

While Vice President will lead the task force, the chairman of the federal trade commission will serve as its Vice Chairman. Other members of the task force include the assistant to the President for homeland security, who will serve as senior adviser. An executive director will manage daily operations.

Trump said “raids have already started” in Los Angeles, ‌where eight people had been charged in separate cases for trying to defraud the health care system out of $50 million.

Prosecutors said ⁠those cases ⁠were pursued in coordination with Vance’s Task Force to Eliminate ⁠Fraud. ‌Vance touted the arrests ​on a social media ‌post on Thursday, saying the “task force isn’t wasting any time cracking ‌down on ​fraud.”