Japan’s PM Sanae Takaichi has secured a decisive victory in rare winter snap elections, delivering a strong mandate that solidifies her leadership.

Takaichi, who made history last year as Japan’s first female prime minister, called the early election to bolster support for her policy platform and secure a clear majority in the House of Representatives.

Preliminary results and exit polls indicate that her ruling coalition, led by the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its partner, the Japan Innovation Party (Ishin), is poised for a thumping victory.

According to Japan’s public broadcaster NHK, the coalition is well above the 233-seat threshold needed for a majority in the 465-member lower house, with projections suggesting it could win between 274 and 328 seats.

Who is Sanae Takaichi?

Popularly dubbed as the “iron lady” of Japan, is a graduate of Kobe University. She began her career as an author and television broadcaster before stepping into politics.

At 64, she has built a reputation for straight-talking leadership and an assertive policy agenda that has resonated with many voters, including younger age groups.

Her platform focused on economic stimulus, tax relief measures, and increased national defence capabilities, alongside tougher immigration controls.

One of her most popular pledges was to suspend the 8% sales tax on food for two years, aimed at easing the burden of rising living costs for households.

The policy, along with broader economic reforms, helped her appeal to voters dissatisfied with stagnating wages and inflation-related pressures.

PM Modi congratulates her, others extend wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Takaichi. In an X post, PM Modi said, “Our Special Strategic and Global Partnership plays a vital role in enhancing global peace, stability and prosperity.”

“I am confident that under your able leadership, we will continue to take the India-Japan friendship to greater heights,” he added.

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni also extended her wishes to Takaichi. Taking to X, Meloni posted, “Heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Takaichi for the significant success achieved in the elections”

“Our nations are united by a deep friendship and a strategic partnership that continues to grow stronger thanks to the relationship of sincere trust and constructive collaboration that we have been able to build over these years between our governments,” she added.