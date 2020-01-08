Iran says ‘took and concluded proportionate’ self-defence

Published: January 8, 2020 9:11:46 AM

Iran said it had carried out and "concluded" its reprisal over the killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani when it targeted US forces in Iraq with a missile strike.

Iran on Wednesday said it had carried out and “concluded” its reprisal over the killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani when it targeted US forces in Iraq with a missile strike.

“Iran took and concluded proportionate measures in self-defence” targeting a base from which a “cowardly armed attack against our citizens and senior officials” was launched, said Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Twitter.

“We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.”

