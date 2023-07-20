scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Gilgo beach murders: Wife of alleged 59-year-old serial killer files for divorce

The wife of 59-year-old Rex Heuermann has filed for divorce nearly a week after he was arrested for allegedly murdering at least three women who were a victim in the Long Island serial killings, her attorney confirmed to HuffPost. Court documents show Asa Ellerup’s filings was listed as “uncontested”. Heurmann, a father of two, has […]

Written by FE Online
Serial Killer, Gilgo beach murders, Rex Heuermann, Rex Heuermann wife, serial killer wife files for divorce
Court documents show Asa Ellerup’s filings was listed as “uncontested”. (Image: AP)

The wife of 59-year-old Rex Heuermann has filed for divorce nearly a week after he was arrested for allegedly murdering at least three women who were a victim in the Long Island serial killings, her attorney confirmed to HuffPost.

Court documents show Asa Ellerup’s filings was listed as “uncontested”.

Also Read

Heurmann, a father of two, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder in the case of Megan Waterman, Amber Lynn Costello and Melissa Barthelemy. He is also a prime suspect in the death of a fourth woman, Maureen Brainard Barnes. All these women were sex workers, prosecutors reportedly revealed.

Also Read

Wife’s hair strands on victims

A belt which was used to tie Brainard-Barnes’ legs together had a female hair, while two female hairs were found on Waterman and another was found on a tape used to bind Costello’s body, media reports said citing court documents. All the hair strands are a 99% match for Heuermann’s wife. However, the police do not believe she was involved in the murders as she was out of the country when the killings took place, as per her cellphone records. Heuermann had the strands on him.

Also Read

Probe extends beyond New York

The probe into Heuermann has now expanded beyond the state of New York since his arrest. Nevada authorities are probing a link between Heuermann and Las Vegas, where he had a timeshare. They are looking into their unsolved cases to see if he had any involvement, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department said on Tuesday, ABC news reported.

More Stories on
World News

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 20-07-2023 at 08:56 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS