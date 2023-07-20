Gilgo beach murders: Wife of alleged 59-year-old serial killer files for divorce

The wife of 59-year-old Rex Heuermann has filed for divorce nearly a week after he was arrested for allegedly murdering at least three women who were a victim in the Long Island serial killings, her attorney confirmed to HuffPost.

Court documents show Asa Ellerup’s filings was listed as “uncontested”.

Heurmann, a father of two, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder in the case of Megan Waterman, Amber Lynn Costello and Melissa Barthelemy. He is also a prime suspect in the death of a fourth woman, Maureen Brainard Barnes. All these women were sex workers, prosecutors reportedly revealed.

Wife’s hair strands on victims

A belt which was used to tie Brainard-Barnes’ legs together had a female hair, while two female hairs were found on Waterman and another was found on a tape used to bind Costello’s body, media reports said citing court documents. All the hair strands are a 99% match for Heuermann’s wife. However, the police do not believe she was involved in the murders as she was out of the country when the killings took place, as per her cellphone records. Heuermann had the strands on him.

Probe extends beyond New York

The probe into Heuermann has now expanded beyond the state of New York since his arrest. Nevada authorities are probing a link between Heuermann and Las Vegas, where he had a timeshare. They are looking into their unsolved cases to see if he had any involvement, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department said on Tuesday, ABC news reported.