An explosion ripped through a police headquarters in Indonesia’s second biggest city Surabaya today claiming at least one casualty, authorities said, just a day after a wave of suicide bombings on churches killed at least 14 and injured dozens more. “There was an explosion and one of our members is a victim,” said East Java Police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera, without saying whether the officer had been killed or injured. He added that the attack was carried out by suspects driving “vehicles”.