Donald Trump raises over $100 mn for 2020 re-election

Trump, who has challenged most political rules since launching his 2016 presidential campaign, took the unusual step of filing for re-election the day he was sworn in to office in 2017. (File photo: Reuters)

US President Donald Trump has raised more than $100 million for a re-election battle in 2020, giving him a massive financial advantage over a crowded field of potential Democratic contenders jockeying to challenge him.

The President raised more than $18 million during the July-to-September fundraising quarter through his campaign committee and the joint fundraising operations he maintains with the Republican National Committee, according to his campaign and filings on Monday night with Federal Election Commission.

The haul means his re-election effort’s war chest now exceeds $106 million, reports CNN.

Trump’s campaign ended last month with more $35.4 million in available cash stockpiled in its bank account.

Trump, who has challenged most political rules since launching his 2016 presidential campaign, took the unusual step of filing for re-election the day he was sworn in to office in 2017.

He began holding campaign-style rallies in the first months of his presidency.

By contrast, former President Barack Obama waited until the third year of his presidency to begin fundraising in earnest.

Donors who give in small amounts helped fill Trump’s campaign accounts. Small-dollar contributions of $200 or less represent nearly 98 per cent of the money he collected during the third quarter of the year, campaign officials said.

“After 20 months in office with unparalleled results for peace and prosperity in America, President Trump has provided the results he promised,” CNN quoted Lara Trump, the President’s daughter-in-law and a senior campaign adviser, as saying on Monday.

“And grassroots America has responded to these remarkable results and the booming Trump economy with their generous support of our campaign.”

She encouraged supporters to turn out for next month’s mid-terms so that the President “can continue to build on his agenda”.