Pakistan has executed what many are calling a remarkable diplomatic turn around to improve its standing in the eyes of American leadership. Once dismissed by Washington for harboring Osama bin Laden in their territory, Pakistan has transformed its relations with the US to now become a primary mediator in the escalating conflict between Israel-US and Iran.

According to The Wall Street Journal, this diplomatic makeover is the result of a coordinated effort by Army Chief Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to woo US President Donald Trump and his inner circle through a mix of high-stakes business deals and strategic flattery.

Let’s take a look at some of the bigger moments in recent years that have led to a complete transformation of the relationship between a country that’s often touted as India’s problematic neighbour and the United States of America.

The ‘Witkoff Factor’: Crypto and Critical Minerals

Central to Pakistan’s return to favor is its engagement with the Trump family’s business interests. Army Chief Munir has presided over significant deals involving cryptocurrency and critical minerals. Some of Pakistan’s key economic engagements with the Trump administration are as follows:

The Crypto Connection: Pakistan has aggressively courted World Liberty Financial, the Trump family’s cryptocurrency project that has generated over $1 billion since 2024.

Stablecoin Deal: In early 2026, Munir oversaw a meeting with World Liberty CEO Zach Witkoff to explore the use of dollar-backed stablecoins in Pakistan marking the company’s first such deal with a foreign government.

Apart from strict financial tie-ups, President Trump has reportedly established a good comradery with the Pakistani Army Chief, whom he has often referred to as his “favorite Pakistani field marshal” and a “tough-good fighter”.

Notably, Islamabad’s approach to winning over the Trump administration has not been strictly economic. Pakistan’s top brass has often lended early social support for nearly all initiatives and claims made by Donald Trump, the WSJ reported.

Winning over the White House: The Nobel gambit

To further cement this relationship, Pakistan utilized few key early wins to appease the Trump administration during the start of his second term. Some of these wins were:

The Kabul Connection: After a request from the Pentagon, Pakistan helped locate and deliver the militant responsible for the 2021 Kabul airport bombings, earning public praise from Trump in a message to Congress.

Board of Peace: Pakistan was also among the first nations to join Trump’s international “Board of Peace”

The Nobel Nomination: Islamabad nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, claiming his statesmanship prevented a nuclear war between India and Pakistan

Even though India’s Ministry of External Affairs and PM Modi have disputed Trump’s claim of stopping a potential nuclear war between India and Pakistan several times, Islamabad never misses an opportunity to award Trump the brownie points for “stopping a potential nuclear war”.

Brokerage in the Iran Conflict

Pakistan is now leveraging its friendly ties with Tehran to facilitate critical back-channel communications for Washington. Iran, which shares a border with Pakistan, has economic and diplomatic ties with Islamabad and regards it as a friendly nation.

Islamabad helped deliver a 15-point US peace plan to Iran and is currently preparing to host a major summit involving foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt, the report further stated.

Interestingly, Pakistan’s efforts to win the favour of the US comes in the backdrop of immense domestic pressure. As the assasination of Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had sparked deadly anti-American protests among Pakistan’s large Shia population.

Notably, the protests had also witnessed stone pelting based attacks on the US embassy in Islamabad. Despite the domestic unrest, some former Pakistani diplomats see this makeover a big win. “What Pakistan has accomplished is that the impression and image of isolation has been replaced by it being center stage,” Husain Haqqani, former Pakistani ambassador to the US, told the Wall Street Journal.

“From Pakistan’s point of view, it’s a win-win. Whether there is a deal or there isn’t,” he added, referencing a potential peace deal between Iran and the US.