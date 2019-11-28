China summons US envoy, urges Washington to refrain from applying Hong Kong bill

By: |
Beijing | Published: November 28, 2019 11:35:36 AM

Chinese vice foreign minister Le Yucheng lodged a "strong protest" with Ambassador Terry Branstad and demanded that the United States "correct its mistakes and change course", the ministry said in a statement.

hong kong protest, trump hong kong bill, us china trade war, donald trump hong kong decision, china us warChina Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Yucheng. (Photo: Reuters)

China’s foreign ministry summoned the US ambassador on Thursday, urging Washington to refrain from applying a bill supporting Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement to “avoid further damage” to relations.

Chinese vice foreign minister Le Yucheng lodged a “strong protest” with Ambassador Terry Branstad and demanded that the United States “correct its mistakes and change course”, the ministry said in a statement.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. China summons US envoy, urges Washington to refrain from applying Hong Kong bill
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Afghanistan land mine blast: Eight children among 15 civilians killed
2End mass detentions in Xinjiang, France tells China
3Donald Trump angers China by signing bill supporting pro-democracy Hong Kong protesters