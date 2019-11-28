China summons US envoy, urges Washington to refrain from applying Hong Kong bill

China Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Yucheng. (Photo: Reuters)

China’s foreign ministry summoned the US ambassador on Thursday, urging Washington to refrain from applying a bill supporting Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement to “avoid further damage” to relations.

Chinese vice foreign minister Le Yucheng lodged a “strong protest” with Ambassador Terry Branstad and demanded that the United States “correct its mistakes and change course”, the ministry said in a statement.