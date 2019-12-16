British PM Boris Johnson to present Brexit bill to MPs on Friday: Spokesman

Published: December 16, 2019 5:54:45 PM

"We plan to start the process before Christmas and will do so in the proper constitutional way in discussion with the speaker (of the House of Commons)," Johnson's spokesman told reporters on Monday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government intends to present a bill to parliament on Friday to enable Britain to leave the European Union next month, his spokesman said. “We plan to start the process before Christmas and will do so in the proper constitutional way in discussion with the speaker (of the House of Commons),” Johnson’s spokesman told reporters on Monday.

(More details are awaited)

Stock Market

