Bangladesh: Prominent secular blogger Shahzahan Bachchu shot dead

A prominent, secular Bangladeshi blogger, Shahzahan Bachchu, was killed by some unknown attackers Monday evening. As per Daily Star Tribune, the 60-year-old was shot dead in his ancestral village Kakaldi in Munshiganj district. His murder was the latest in a series of killings of secular activists and bloggers in the country. Bachchu was known as an outspoken and secular writer who owned a publishing house named Bishaka Prokoshani. He had reportedly gone to meet a friend at a pharmacy shop, near his house, when the attackers came and blasted a crude bomb outside the shop that created a chaos. The attackers then dragged him out and shot him.

case is now being investigated as part of targeted Muslim killings in the country. Earlier in 2015, a publisher named Faisal Arefin Dipan was also hacked to death. Prior to that blogger, Avijit Roy was also murdered. In the same year, blogger Niloy Neel, who espoused atheist views, was hacked to death in his home in Dhaka. Further Washiqur Rahman was killed in Dhaka. Then in 2016, a senior editor of LGBT magazine, Roopban, was hacked to death.