A 26-year-old performer from China stunned judges and audiences on America’s Got Talent (AGT) with a dance routine showcasing eight humanoid robots, earning unanimous approval to advance to the next round.

According to a post shared by Shanghai Daily on X, Wu Yufei, who performs under the name “Flying Bug”, ” took the stage along with eight Unitree robots in a performance that combined dance, technology and robotics.

Robots take centre stage

Introducing himself to judges, Yufei stated that he was from Sichuan, China. When asked whether he planned to win the competition, he responded confidently, “Of course. I think no one one come here doesn’t care victory.”

The performance grabbed attention as Yufei danced in sync with the robot, whose precise movements left the audience and judges visibly surprised. During the performance, one judge mentioned, “Look, he’s moving them with his hand,” where others tried to understand how the robots were being controlled.

The performance highlighted coordinated choreography between the performer and the machines, creating one of the most unusual acts of the season.

A 26-year-old from Sichuan just wowed America’s Got Talent with eight Unitree robots. Wu Yufei danced alongside the robots, stunned the judges and audience, and earned a unanimous pass to the next round. pic.twitter.com/Wb54R4qbTq — Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) June 3, 2026

‘These ones have rhythm’

The judges hailed the act as “nuts, but brilliant”. “I have never seen anything like this because usually those robots are very weird.” These ones have rhythm,” said one of them.

Another judge compared the performance to “watching people dance” and praised Yufei’s act as “spectacular”.

After the act, Yufei revealed that one robot was named “Jackie” because it “really love Kungfu,” drawing laughter from the panel and the audience.

Although some judges described the robots as slightly “freaky”, they were impressed by the precision of the choreography. One even joked if anyone has been out of sync, it was Yufei because “they were all perfect.”

The performance got four yeses, sending Yufei and his robotic dance troupe through the next stage of the competition.

Social media reacts

The audience quickly went viral, attracting praise for both its entertainment value and engineering.

One YouTube user wrote, “How was that even possible. He deserved a golden buzzer,” while another reacted, “The level of engineering genius that went into this is incredible!”

The act also sparked debate on X. One user wrote, “American innovates. China imitates,” while another user joked, “So, this is what Chinese billionaires do in their spare time? Do synchronised dancing with robots.”

The performance has since become one of the most talked-about AGT auditions online.