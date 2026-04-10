Mumbai Police set social media ablaze by indulging in the “multiverse of madness” pop culture saga, inflating the buzz around K-pop sensation BTS among Indian fans.

Desi ARMYs had been left heartbroken after their favourite seemingly snubbed them by not including the South Asian country as a concert destination on their massive 2026-27 world tour announcement in January.

However, all those frowns turned upside down on Friday after the admin running the official Mumbai Police social media account channelled their inner ARMY (BTS’s fandom name) and dropped references to the South Korean pop music act’s latest comeback in a now-viral road safety video.

The situation spiralled out of control when rumours spread on SNS that BTS’s leader, RM (whose real name is Kim Namjoon), had possibly liked the Instagram reel in question as well. Once the unverified information spread across X, excited fans in India couldn’t help but wonder about the slim, yet-to-be-confirmed chances of their beloved band adding the country to the 2027 leg of their “Arirang” world tour.

Mumbai Police references BTS’ latest Arirang comeback in viral video

Although the clip was shared on the official Mumbai Police Instagram account a day ago, the viral buzz surrounding it became more prominent on Friday as more fans chanced upon the unexpected reel. The video shared on Instagram featured a group of bikers speeding dangerously on a road.

Eventually, a picture of a Mumbai policeman with his hands in the air and a whistle between his lips pops up on the screen alongside a red stop sign board. All these visuals take centre stage while BTS’ new song “2.0” off the “Arirang” album plays in the background. Somewhat mirroring the track’s lyrics, the video then blends in text that says “Rideeeee Safe.” A second later, the words “Better Than Sorry” also appear on the screen.

The admin of the Mumbai Police IG page captioned the witty road advisory video, “No ‘Hooligans’ allowed on road. Remember there’s no 2.0 to life.” Both statements alluded to tracks numbered 5 (“2.0”) and 2 (“Hooligan”) on BTS’s latest album “Arirang,” which was released on March 20, 2026. “#ComebackHomeSafe,” the caption added.

While this may not have been another K-pop reference, longtime fans of the K-pop hitmakers will recall that the group actually released a song titled “Come Back Home” in 2017 as well.

BTS India tour buzz blows up on social media

In a subsequently shared tweet on X, a presumably Indian-origin BTS fan exclaimed online that the group’s leader had also fallen into the “desi” deep-end of the SNS platform and reacted to the viral reel. “Namjoon liked Mumbai Police’s 2.0 reel,” they wrote, adding two crying emoticons.

Fan claims on X that BTS’ RM liked Mumbai Police’s viral reel. However, when The Financial Express Online checked the ‘likes,’ his name couldn’t be found.

The post came along with what appeared to be a screenshot of the “likes” receipts, allegedly showing RM’s Instagram profile “rkive” among those who had tapped the heart button for the video. Many fellow Indian fans of the group instantly questioned the claim on X. Thereafter, the user “@rmvsjk” reassured members of the Indian BTS ARMY in the comments that RM had, in fact, “hearted” the reel.

At the time of writing, the original Instagram reel had amassed over 4,00,000 likes and more than 40,00,000 views. Contrary to the claims of the BTS fan on X, RM’s name couldn’t be found in the “liked by” section. When The Financial Express typed his username “rkive” there, Instagram displayed the “no users found” prompt.

But there was yet another BTS fan page run by Indian ARMYs that suggested on X that RM had possibly liked the reel, after all. There’s a possibility that the South Korean rapper “un-hearted” the Mumbai Police reel after initially liking it. Fans who caught the video early on, may have caught his sneaky move before he supposedly fled the “likes” section.

Another Indian fan page suggests that RM may have liked the Mumbai Police reel.

While Namjoon may not have actually liked the viral Mumbai Police video, the official account of Netflix India’s comment appeared on the top. The streaming giant’s India page joked, “here before rkive and mnijungkook,” referring to both RM and Jungkook’s “chronically online” Instagram aliases.

WAIT WHATTTt…

Mumbai Police x BTS ???

Like… never in my wildest imagination did I see this coming 😭



No 'Hooligans' allowed on road. Remember there is no 2.0 to lifehttps://t.co/gIx27yyr1B pic.twitter.com/DGnKEtJENu — Team INDIA 🇮🇳 (Indian BTS ARMY) (@teamindiaforbts) April 9, 2026

The newly launched official Indian page of BTS’s agency, HYBE India (headquartered in Mumbai), also wrote, “Serving law, order… and immaculate taste (heart emoji).”

The creatively innovative Mumbai Police video was also enough to once again renew hopes of the group adding India to their new world tour list. While India was missing from the dates announced so far on January 14, HYBE affirmed that more dates for 2027 and cities encompassing Japan, the Middle East and other regions would be announced later.

“Every time something like this happens, my hopes for an India tour go up,” a fan commented on X, responding to the rumour that RM had liked the Mumbai Police clip. Another chimed in, “In conclusion, the BTS India tour happening.” Someone else added, “We are getting that tour!!”

BTS fans in India had previously been collectively convinced that the group would be coming to their country in 2026 after V, aka Kim Taehyung, shared the heartwarming message “Namaste Indian ARMY. See you next year” on Weverse.

no he didn’t???? — read pinned⁷ is seeing BTS and harry (@toplesstyles) April 10, 2026

However, this happened about a month before the initial world tour announcement, which “snubbed” India, was rolled out. Fan expectations soared when HYBE’s Indian headquarters opened in Mumbai, coinciding with the brief launch of Jungkook’s solo exhibition “GOLDEN: The Moments” in India’s City of Dreams in December 2025 as well.

It remains to be seen whether India will be added as a world tour destination on the 2027 BTS concert dates list. Stay tuned and stay hopeful!