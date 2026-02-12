Tech educator and content creator Akshay Saini has gone viral after sharing a deeply personal post about quitting his job at Uber to build his own education platform. His reflection on risk, career choices, and redefining success has resonated with professionals across India.

From Uber Exit to Uncertain Beginnings

In his post, Saini revealed that many people questioned his decision when he left a well-paying, stable role at Uber to pursue YouTube and teaching full-time in India.

“When I left Uber, a lot of people thought I had lost my mind. Good salary, big brand, stable life. And I was walking away from it to do YouTube, teaching, content creation. In India.”

He shared that several people advised him to play it safe by teaching on weekends while continuing his corporate job. Some even linked career choices to personal life decisions.

“One of them actually said, with the Uber software engineer tag, get married first, then do whatever you want. Because being a teacher won’t get you good marriage options.”

Saini admitted he found such advice surprising, especially since his focus at the time was simply to build a career he could respect.

Instead of rushing into another job or venture, he took nearly 10 months off without a salary to reflect on what he truly wanted long-term. He further wrote, “That’s when NamasteDev started. Slowly. With a lot of doubt, fear, and honestly no clear roadmap.”

Building NamasteDev and Redefining Success

Saini explained that entrepreneurship was far more demanding than it appeared from the outside. Transitioning from a software engineer to running a platform meant handling everything — from product and marketing to finance and customer support.

He acknowledged that startups often look glamorous publicly, but behind the scenes, they can be chaotic and exhausting.

Even today, he said, he faces criticism and judgment from some quarters. However, he added that the negativity no longer affects him the way it once might have.

Five years later, Saini says he has built the life he once imagined. He now lives in his hometown of Dehradun, works with a small remote team, spends time with family, and enjoys a slower pace of life while continuing his work in tech education.

“This is the life I always wanted. And I’m very proud that I chose it, even when it didn’t make sense to most people.”

He concluded his post with a reflection that struck a chord with many readers: “Sometimes the right decision looks stupid at first. You only understand it when you live through it.”

The post has sparked widespread discussion online about career risks, unconventional paths, and how success is increasingly being defined beyond traditional corporate milestones.