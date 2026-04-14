India’s biggest business families are not just part of Asia’s rich list of Bloomberg, they are right at the center of it. In the first quarter of 2026, three Indian families feature among Asia’s top 10 richest families, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The Ambani family ranks first, followed by the Mistry family at ninth and the Jindal family at tenth.

India’s richest families and where they stand

At number one, the Ambani family leads the entire list with a wealth of $89.7 billion. Their business, Reliance Industries, has expanded far beyond oil refining into telecom, retail, finance, and now digital infrastructure. Mukesh Ambani has also announced plans to invest up to $120 billion in AI-related infrastructure, showing how the group is preparing for the next phase of growth.

In ninth place, the Mistry family holds wealth of $29.5 billion. The Shapoorji Pallonji Group, one of India’s oldest business houses, operates across construction, infrastructure, and real estate. A large part of its wealth comes from its stake in Tata Sons, which continues to anchor the family’s financial strength.

Just behind them, in tenth place, the Jindal family has a wealth of $29.4 billion. The OP Jindal Group, built on steel and energy, has grown into a major industrial player. Its companies are closely linked to sectors like infrastructure and power, which are seeing rising demand.

The families ahead in the rankings

After the Ambanis, Asia’s second richest family is the Kwok family from Hong Kong, with $50.2 billion. Their wealth is built on real estate through Sun Hung Kai Properties, one of the region’s biggest developers. In third place is South Korea’s Lee family with $45.5 billion. The family controls Samsung, a global leader in electronics and memory chips, which are essential for modern technology systems.

Thailand’s Chearavanont family ranks fourth with $44.8 billion. Their conglomerate spans agriculture, retail, and telecom, showing how diversified businesses continue to build long-term wealth. Very close behind in fifth place is China’s Zhang family with $44.7 billion. Their fortune comes largely from aluminum and textiles, with demand for aluminum rising sharply due to its use in infrastructure, energy, and industrial systems.

The rest of Asia’s top 10

Taiwan’s Tsai family is ranked sixth with $34.3 billion. Their wealth comes mainly from financial services, including insurance and banking, along with investments in real estate and telecom. In seventh place is Thailand’s Yoovidhya family with $32.9 billion. Their fortune is tied to the global success of Red Bull, one of the world’s most popular energy drinks. Indonesia’s Hartono family ranks eighth with $30.2 billion. The family built its wealth through tobacco and later expanded into banking, with Bank Central Asia becoming a major contributor. These 10 families hold a combined wealth of $647 billion, up 16%the biggest rise since Bloomberg began tracking the list in 2019.