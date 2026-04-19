Billionaire entrepreneur and Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath has raised concerns about the growing influence of digital devices on children, warning that excessive screen exposure may be shaping behaviour and cognitive abilities in worrying ways.

Sharing his views on social media, Kamath pointed out that while screens often help parents manage busy routines, they could be creating long-term dependency among children. His remarks come amid a broader global debate on the impact of technology on young minds.

Experts flag decline in key learning abilities

Kamath amplified a video by Jared Cooney Horvath, who highlighted a noticeable shift in learning patterns among younger generations. According to Horvath, children today may be lagging behind in areas such as attention span, literacy, memory, numeracy, and executive function, despite spending more time in structured education.

The observations have sparked concern among educators and parents alike, as increasing reliance on digital tools continues to reshape how children consume information and engage with learning environments.

Parenting challenges in a digital-first world

Calling the trend “concerning,” Nithin Kamath reflected on his own approach to parenting. He shared that his son studies in a school where digital devices are not allowed and that screen time at home is limited to just 30 minutes a day. Despite these measures, he noted how quickly children are drawn to short-form content.

“For most parents, digital devices have become a pacifier… it’s understandable, but it creates dependency in the long run,” Kamath wrote, adding that the pull of reels and clips remains difficult to control.

His remarks triggered widespread discussion online, with many users weighing in on the deeper issues surrounding screen usage. While some pointed to app design and algorithms that are built to capture attention, others highlighted changing family structures and the pressures faced by modern parents.

For most parents, digital devices have become a pacifier😬, it's a way to keep em quiet, and it's understandable, but ends up creating a dependency in the long run.



At Kiaan's(son's) school, no digital device is allowed and at home, we restrict screen time to 30 mins a day. But… pic.twitter.com/NTJpBamVil — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) April 19, 2026

One user pointed out that the real issue lies in how apps are designed to capture and hold attention. “You can limit time, but you’re still dealing with systems engineered to win attention,” the user noted.

Another highlighted the social shift toward nuclear families, suggesting that screens have become a convenient support mechanism for parents juggling multiple responsibilities without traditional help systems.

A third user echoed a more nuanced view as he said that the problem isn’t devices themselves, but how they are used. Productive engagement that encourages critical thinking may be beneficial, they said, but passive consumption of addictive short-form content is where concerns arise.

The conversation reflects growing unease around the long-term impact of screen exposure, as parents and experts continue to grapple with finding a balance between technology use and healthy child development.

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