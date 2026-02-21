A major leadership change at Microsoft’s gaming division has led to massive backlash online. The company announced that AI executive Asha Sharma will step in as the new CEO of Xbox, replacing long-time gaming chief Phil Spencer, who is retiring. The decision, shared by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in a blog post on Friday, has sparked debate across social media with some gamers even accusing the company of “Indian nepotism.”

A new face at the top and rising questions

Sharma most recently served as President of Core AI Product at Microsoft. The company said she was chosen for her deep experience in building consumer-focused products and leading large teams. Before rejoining Microsoft two years ago in a senior AI role, she held leadership positions at Instacart and Meta. She has also served on the boards of The Home Depot and Coupang.

Sharma began her career at Microsoft in marketing before leaving in 2013. Her return to the company marked a shift toward artificial intelligence leadership, a space Microsoft has heavily invested in over the past few years. Alongside this leadership reshuffle, Xbox President Sarah Bond is set to leave, and games studios head Matt Booty will take on a new role as chief content officer, reporting to Sharma.

‘Indian nepotism,’ netizens react

A user on X noted, “Never held a postion for more than 4 years (climbing the corp ladder).Her last postion was President of CoreAI Product at Microsoft. Currently sits on the board of The Home Depot and Coupang (A major South Korean e-commerce company often referred to as the “Amazon of South Korea). Previously COO of Instacart and Porch Group. VP Product & Engineering at Meta. First job was at Microsoft’s marketing department in 2011. “

Another added, “HR at every big tech company, bank, airline, hospital, etc., has been taken over by Indians. They then hire Indian recruiters who only forward Indian candidates. They are the ones causing this by trashing American resumes, so that only Indians get hired.”

“i’d love to hear her qualifications for sitting on the Home Depot board. What has she built? What trades are her specialty? What tools does she even own?,” stated a user.

“So another “chosen leader” who has never actually accomplished anything but keeps getting promoted because she checks DEI boxes? Corporations REALLY suck at hiring people. Like REALLY REALLY REALLY suck,” wrote a user.

“She’s literally never been an individual contributor. Wild, Indian nepotism is wild,” added another.