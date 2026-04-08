Ye, the controversial American rapper formerly known as Kanye West, has been banned from the United Kingdom. The shocker came to light as the British government, under Prime Minister Keir Starmer, denied his request to enter the country ahead of a major music festival.

The official social media account for the Wireless Festival, which was slated to take place in north London in July, has since also confirmed that the three-day show was forced to cancel after its prime headliner was banned from entering the UK.

The UK prime minister broke his silence on the development on Tuesday. Since Starmer has long established his firm and public stance against antisemitism, it was inevitable that he spoke out against West’s potential visit to the UK owing to the high-profile star’s previous antisemitic history.

PM Keir Starmer speaks out about Kanye West’s UK ban

With Starmer once again condemning antisemitism, his stance prompted a formal review of Kanye’s potential entry to the UK by Britain’s Home Office. The administration office overseeing immigration issues barred the rapper from entering the country for the Wireless Festival.

In a statement, the UK Home Office said, “his presence in the UK would not be conducive to the public good.” Meanwhile, Starmer, on his part, said on social media that “Kanye West should never have been invited to headline Wireless.”

He further emphasised that his government “will not stop in our fight to confront and defeat the poison of antisemitism. We will always take the action necessary to protect the public and uphold our values.”

When approached by The New York Times, a spokesman for the Labour Party leader declined to comment on Starmer’s involvement in the decision to block West’s UK entry. The spokesperson, however, maintained that the Wireless Festival’s decision to invite the controversial rapper despite his streak of antisemitic remarks was “deeply irresponsible.”

According to the BBC, Ye applied for UK entry on Monday.

Wireless Festival cancelled after Kanye West’s UK visa denial

The music festival subsequently announced that the Home Office’s ban on Ye from entering the United Kingdom resulted in the show’s cancellation. “All ticket holders will receive an automatic full refund,” the Wireless Fest said in an X post.

As a result of the Home Office banning YE from entering the United Kingdom, Wireless Festival has been forced to cancel.



All ticket holders will recieve an automatic full refund. pic.twitter.com/nNCqUXNU6t — Wireless Festival (@WirelessFest) April 7, 2026

Kanye West reacts to Wireless controversy

Amid the uproar surrounding the UK festival, West issued an apology saying, “I’ve been following the conversation around Wireless and want to address it directly.” The statement was released online before the festival’s cancellation.

He added, “My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace and love through my music. I would be grateful for the opportunity to meet with members of the Jewish community in the UK in person. to listen. I know words aren’t enough – I’ll have to show change through my actions. If you’re open. I’m here.”

West last performed in the UK in 2015 when he headlined Glastonbury.

Kanye West has shared an apology amid the cancellation of Wireless Festival. pic.twitter.com/Mrs95VmkWy — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 7, 2026

Mixed reactions to Kanye West’s UK visit issue

The “Heartless” rapper, who has previously released a song called “Heil Hitler” and even declared “death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE,” has repeatedly apologised for his behaviour and then also retracted those statements. Earlier this year, he blamed his untreated bipolar disorder for his actions, saying, “I am not a Nazi or an antisemite.”

Meanwhile, the Starmer government’s decision to bar Ye comes as the British prime minister continues to face severe pressure regarding free speech. Shortly after the news of Kanye’s ban broke, right-wing officials criticised Starmer for attempting to restrict free speech.

Although Nigel Farage, leader of the right-wing populist Reform UK party, called the US rapper’s antisemitic behaviour “really vile,” he said at a news conference on Tuesday that if “Keir Starmer was to ban people coming into Britain with whose views he doesn’t like, almost nobody would be allowed in. So, I think there’s a dangerous path to go down.”

Last year, US Vice President JD Vance also accused Starmer of infringing free speech. On the contrary, the UK leader has repeatedly defended the country’s record on free speech.

“Free speech is vital for democracy around the world, including here in the UK, and we are proud to uphold freedoms whilst keeping our citizens safe,” Sky News quoted a UK government spokesperson in response to the annual Human Rights Practices report last year.

The US report said that human rights in the UK “worsened” in 2024 with “credible reports of serious restrictions on freedom of expression,” in addition to “crimes, violence, or threats of violence motivated by antisemitism” since the October 7 Hamas attack against Israel.

On the other hand, event sponsors like Pepsi, Diageo, PayPal and Rockstar Energy backed out of the Wireless Festival after Ye was announced as the festival headliner earlier. Despite its initial decision to feature the rapper as its headliner, the music fest’s organisers said in a statement on Tuesday, “antisemitism in all its forms is abhorrent, and we recognise the real and personal impact these issues have had,” as quoted by Forbes.

Contrary to certain right-wingers’ criticism of the decision, several UK officials had also urged the government to ban West from the country ahead of Tuesday’s announcement. Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said that while she couldn’t speak for other ministers, there was “no place for that kind of hatred, bigotry or antisemitism.”

Tory MP Chris Philp also wrote to the UK Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, on Monday, urging her to stop West from coming to the UK.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism also hailed Starmer’s criticism of the festival in a post on X: “The prime minister is right to be deeply concerned that Wireless festival wants to headline someone whose anti-Jewish bigotry has gone as far as recording a track titled ‘Heil Hitler’ less than a year ago.

“But the prime minister is not a bystander. The government can ban anyone from entering the UK who is not a citizen and whose presence would ‘not be conducive to the public good’. Surely this is a clear case.”