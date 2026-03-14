A ground report video shared by PeekTV_in on March 13, has gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the growing gap between official assurances and the difficulties some households say they are facing in getting LPG cylinders.

The post includes on-ground footage from Delhi, where long queues can be seen outside LPG distribution centres. Several residents in the video claim they have been waiting weeks for their cylinder deliveries. According to people featured in the footage, deliveries that usually take a few days are now taking anywhere between 25-45 days despite bookings being made earlier. The visuals show people standing with empty cylinders outside agencies, waiting in line and speaking about delays in supply.

Watch video here:-

#PeekOnGround: The government claims India’s domestic gas supply is completely unaffected due to the West Asia conflict. The reality on the ground tells a different story. Watch till the end.#LPGGasShortage #LPGGas #WestAsiaConflict #EnergyCrisis pic.twitter.com/8ESXhy6MVT — Peek TV (@PeekTV_in) March 13, 2026

What the government has assured

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has repeatedly maintained that domestic LPG supply remains stable across the country.

Responding to concerns amid global energy uncertainty linked to tensions in West Asia, the ministry said LPG deliveries to households continue without disruption. Officials have also said that priority supplies are being ensured for essential institutions such as hospitals and educational establishments.

Speaking on the issue, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) Sujata Sharma said domestic LPG production has increased significantly in recent days.

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“Uninterrupted supply to domestic households has been ensured. Similarly, LPG supplies are also being provided to hospitals and educational institutions. Domestic production of LPG has increased by 30% as of today; compared to March 5th, our refineries are currently producing 30% more LPG,” she said.



Adding to it she mentioned that, “Regarding commercial cylinders, these have been placed at the disposal of the State Governments to facilitate priority distribution. We are requesting the State Governments to determine the priority criteria and ensure that these commercial cylinders effectively reach the intended consumers.”

Officials have also said refinery output has been ramped up under special measures taken through the Essential Commodities Act to maximise LPG production and strengthen domestic supply. According to the ministry, India’s retail LPG distribution network of nearly 100,000 outlets continues to operate normally, and authorities have urged people not to panic-book cylinders or engage in hoarding.

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has also assured Parliament that India’s fuel supply remains secure despite disruptions linked to developments in the Strait of Hormuz.

What the viral video shows

However, the viral video circulating online presents a different picture on the ground.

The footage shows long queues of residents waiting outside LPG agencies, many holding empty cylinders. Some people seen in the video say they have been waiting for several days to receive booked cylinders, while others say their deliveries have been delayed for weeks. The visuals capture visible frustration among residents as they wait in line and speak about difficulties in getting refills.

“Those who deliver our cylinders say that the delivery is currently closed. Go to the agency and get it delivered from there,” a man featured in the video said.

Another woman standing in the queue said she had to leave her child at home while waiting for a refill. “We have left our small child at home. What should poor people do?. This government is really troubling us. It’s been days and the gas cylinder is not delivered,” she said.

A third person in the video described the long wait and the challenges faced by daily wage earners. “Still I am not getting the cylinder. Without eating or drinking a sip of water. Without taking baths. Even then we’re still not getting our cylinders. I had booked it but he sent me back home. How am I supposed to come out now?,” he said.

Local dealers featured in the video suggest that demand has increased sharply in recent days, making it harder to meet bookings quickly. Several households, worried about possible shortages, appear to be booking cylinders earlier than usual.

The viral video has sparked debate online because it highlights what some consumers say they are experiencing locally, even as authorities insist that the overall supply system remains stable.