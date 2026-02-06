After almost 10 years of building software, Harshita Pal walked away from a well-paying job at an American multinational retailer. It wasn’t because she hated engineering. In fact, she loved the logic, problem-solving, and discipline that came with it. But deep inside, she knew she wanted something more.

Today, at 33, Pal is a senior product manager at a Big Tech company, the very same company where she once joined as an intern. Her journey, as she shared with Business Insider, is a story of patience, planning, and believing in a thoughtful career pivot.

When coding no longer felt enough

Pal earned her bachelor’s degree in electronics and communications engineering in 2013 and steadily climbed the ranks, eventually reaching senior and lead engineering roles. Over the years, she learned how to handle pressure and navigate the fast pace of software engineering.

“It wasn’t that I disliked being a software engineer,” Pal told Business Insider. “I actually enjoyed the logic and problem-solving.”

But as she grew into leadership roles, something began to feel off. While her job focused on technical delivery, her curiosity kept pulling her toward bigger questions, questions about users, business impact, and long-term direction.

She noticed she was increasingly drawn into product discussions. She started challenging feature priorities, asking about user journeys, and suggesting alternatives based on customer impact.

“That’s when it all clicked for me,” she said. “What truly excited me wasn’t just building the product, but influencing what we created and the reasons behind it.”

Choosing growth over comfort

By 2021, Pal knew she couldn’t ignore that feeling anymore. She didn’t see her decision as abandoning engineering, but as moving closer to where she could add value differently.

“It wasn’t about leaving engineering behind,” she said. “It was about moving toward a place where I could contribute on another level.” That year, she quit her job. For Pal, it felt like a calculated step. “It felt like a short-term sacrifice and an investment in my career,” she said.

Going back to the classroom

To prepare herself for product management, Pal enrolled in an MBA program at the University of California, Irvine. She knew that to succeed in product roles, she needed skills she had never used daily as an engineer.

She immersed herself in finance, marketing, strategy, and entrepreneurship. The MBA gave her structure, exposure, and the confidence to think beyond code.

Beyond classes, Pal connected with product leaders, worked on hands-on projects, and learned how to frame her engineering experience in terms of business and user outcomes.

“In the end, it was about enhancing my skills, positioning myself well, and gaining relevant experience,” she told Business Insider.

Breaking into product through an internship

Pal shaped her entire MBA journey around one goal, landing a product management role in tech. That focus helped her secure a three-month internship at a Big Tech company.

For the application, she crafted a clear story linking her engineering background to product thinking. She highlighted her technical depth, problem-solving skills, and passion for users.

The process wasn’t easy. It involved assessments, multiple interview rounds, and deep preparation. Pal practiced product sense questions, estimations, and behavioral interviews. She leaned heavily on her MBA career services and did mock interviews with friends, alumni, and even strangers preparing for similar roles.

“This helped me build confidence and polish my answers,” she told Business Insider. “I believe that level of preparation truly helped me land the job.”

Turning an internship into a career

During the internship, Pal focused on earning trust. She built strong relationships within her team and showed that her engineering background and MBA training could translate into real impact. At the same time, she networked widely across the company with other product managers.

When the internship ended, she received a full-time return offer. Even if that hadn’t happened, Pal believes the relationships she built would have opened doors elsewhere in the company.

Finding fulfillment in product

As an engineer, Pal’s work was centered on execution, building features and delivering on requirements. While she valued that experience, product management feels like a better fit. Now, she helps decide what should be built and why it matters.

“I shape the product vision, set priorities, and align user needs with business goals and technical possibilities,” she told Business Insider.