Industrialist and RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka has sparked a conversation online after saying that the “civic sense of Indians seriously needs to be upgraded.” His comments came as videos of Indians performing garba in public places overseas drew criticism on social media.

Goenka said that while Indians are making their mark around the world, certain behaviours continue to attract unwanted attention and create a poor impression abroad.

A Swiss hotel notice that left him shocked

Goenka recalled an incident that he said he personally witnessed during a visit to Switzerland.

According to him, a hotel in the famous Swiss resort town of Gstaad had displayed a special set of rules meant only for Indian guests. The notice was reportedly put up at Hotel Arc-en-ciel and contained instructions asking Indian visitors not to take food from the breakfast buffet for later consumption.

The advisory also asked guests to use only the cutlery provided at their tables, avoid making noise in corridors and balconies, and show consideration toward other hotel guests. It further clarified that food served at breakfast was meant to be eaten during breakfast hours only. Guests wanting packed meals could purchase separate lunch bags from the hotel.

Goenka said the notice left a strong impression on him. “A Swiss hotel once displayed a list of special rules exclusively for Indian guests, which I personally saw and was appalled by,” he wrote.

A Swiss hotel once displayed a list of special rules exclusively for Indian guests which I personally saw and was appalled.



Today, videos of garba in restaurants, loud conversations in airports, and turning aircraft cabins into picnic spots keep doing the rounds. Even in Davos,… pic.twitter.com/ccljdLmDfk — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) May 31, 2026

Viral videos and incidents fuel concerns

The businessman connected that experience to several recent incidents that have gone viral online.

He pointed to videos showing groups of Indians performing garba inside restaurants abroad. He also mentioned loud conversations in airports and situations where passengers turn aircraft cabins into picnic spots by opening and sharing home-cooked meals during flights.

Goenka also referred to an incident in Davos, Switzerland, during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

According to his account, an Indian businessman played Punjabi music at extremely high volume inside a club. Goenka said the music could be heard across the otherwise quiet town. While the businessman reportedly described the act as an example of “soft power,” Goenka said it ended up irritating many people around him.

In his post, Goenka drew a comparison with Japan, which is often praised around the world for its discipline, cleanliness, courtesy, and respect for public spaces.

He argued that India’s reputation should be built not only on economic growth but also on how its people conduct themselves.

“If India wants to be a true global superpower, the world should remember Indians for its excellence, consideration and respect for others. Our civic sense seriously needs to be upgraded,” he wrote.

Growing global presence, growing responsibility

Goenka’s comments arrive at a time when more Indians than ever are travelling overseas for tourism, business, work, and education. India’s expanding economy has increased its presence around the world, but incidents involving a small number of travellers often attract attention and can reinforce negative stereotypes.

The debate soon spilled into the comments section, where users shared differing views on the issue. One person described the everyday examples of poor civic behaviour in India.

“Notice the chaos outside every school in India. Parents rushing to drop off or pick up their children create a major rush in the last five minutes. They park anywhere, drive rashly, and bump into other cars and bikes without any remorse. When children see all this, they learn the same behaviour,” the user wrote.

Another user agreed that Indians should show the same respect abroad that they expect from others.

“Sir, a nation of 145 crore people will always have some bad examples. We demand respect for India abroad. The least we can do is behave respectfully abroad. Let’s fix our flaws without forgetting our strengths.”

A third user supported Goenka’s views and called for civic sense education to begin at a young age. “Absolutely agree with you, sir! Civic sense needs to be one of our top priorities at every level, from homes to streets to institutions.”

Another wrote, “Just like in the old days, Moral Science and Civic Sense should be compulsory subjects in schools. Every institution must follow this, with strict penalties for violators. Zero tolerance for such behaviour is the only way forward.”

Others, however, argued that singling out Indians through special notices is unfair and discriminatory. They said foreign establishments should avoid stereotyping entire communities based on the actions of a few individuals.

Disclaimer: The views expressed by Harsh Goenka in his social media post are his personal opinions and observations. The article reports on his remarks and the public reaction to them.