Uday Kotak, Founder and Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, on Tuesday urged Indian companies to increase investments in technology, infrastructure and future-focused sectors, saying the growing scale of global technology firms should serve as a warning for India Inc.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on June 3, Kotak highlighted the financial strength of Google after its parent company, Alphabet, announced plans to raise $80 billion to expand artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and computing capacity.

Drawing a comparison between Google and India’s listed corporate sector, Kotak said, “Google, which is cash surplus, just announced an additional capital raise of $80 bn.”

Google which is cash surplus, just announced an additional capital raise of $80 bn.

Google annual profit is $160 bn, last quarter $62 bn, and market cap $4.5 trillion. That is close to total profits and market cap of all Indian listed companies put together.

It’s a wake up call… — Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) June 2, 2026

He added, “Google annual profit is $160 bn, last quarter $62 bn, and market cap $4.5 trillion. That is close to total profits and market cap of all Indian listed companies put together.”

‘Wake-up call’ for Indian companies

Kotak said the development should encourage Indian businesses to focus on long-term investments and future growth. “It’s a wake-up call to all companies to invest in the future, whatever the present maybe,” he said.

Referring to the conclusion of the cricket season, he added, “Now that IPL is done and dusted, time for India to focus on the business of business.”

Alphabet unveils multi-billion dollar fundraising plan

Kotak’s remarks came after Alphabet unveiled a major fundraising programme aimed at supporting its expanding AI infrastructure amid rising global demand for computing power.

According to the company, Alphabet plans to launch concurrent public offerings worth $30 billion. The fundraising will include $15 billion in depositary shares representing mandatory convertible preferred stock and another $15 billion through Class A and Class C shares.

The technology giant has also announced an at-the-market equity programme of up to $40 billion in Class A and Class C stock, which is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2026.

In addition, Alphabet has entered into a private placement agreement with Berkshire Hathaway to sell $10 billion worth of stock. The deal includes $5 billion in Class A shares priced at $351.81 each and $5 billion in Class C shares priced at $348.20 apiece.

Funds to support AI infrastructure expansion

Alphabet said the proceeds from the fundraising initiatives would be used to expand its “world-class AI compute infrastructure” as demand for generative AI services and cloud computing continues to grow.

The latest capital raise adds to a broader global trend of heavy spending on AI infrastructure by major technology companies. Over the past two years, firms such as Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and Alphabet have significantly increased investments in data centres, AI chips and advanced model development.

Growing scale gap

Kotak’s comparison also underscores the widening financial gap between leading global technology firms and many national corporate sectors. Several US technology companies now command market valuations that rival or exceed the GDP or listed market capitalisation of entire economies, driven by strong profitability and continued investor confidence in AI-led growth.