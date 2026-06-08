“They doubted. They criticised. They mocked. They underestimated. She listened. She delivered.”

Countless social media posts with such commentary hyping Indian-origin XBOX CEO Asha Sharma went viral after the XBOX Games Showcase 2026 concluded with flying colours on Sunday (US time).

Three months ago, the artificial intelligence executive stepped into the role of Microsoft Gaming’s CEO despite lacking a traditional gaming industry background. While Microsoft’s Chairman-CEO Satya Nadella proudly announced Sharma’s job profile to the world, netizens subjected her to intense scrutiny and criticism, even targeting her ethnicity and spreading the vitriolic narrative that her professional leap resulted from “Indian nepotism” and nothing more.

Indian-origin CEO earns massive praise after XBOX Showcase 2026

With the latest event in focus, the same “Non-Gamer, Indian Woman” turned all that hate into applause by simply “listening” to the fans. On Sunday, she took the stage at the Los Angeles event alongside Matt Booty, who was promoted to Chief Content Officer at XBOX the same day Sharma became CEO.

In addition to rolling out a magnificent upcoming lineup, the Indian-origin XBOX boss also gave away free X25 consoles to all FanFest LA attendees, earning even louder praises and a fan-proclaimed title of the “prophesied saviour destined to save Microsoft.”

“Asha’s rolling out W after W to the point I’m pretty sure she’s some prophesied saviour that was destined to save Microsoft, a social media user wrote on X. Another post hailed her as the “People’s CEO,” “Gamers’ CEO,” and “XBOX’s last hope.”

A third user tweeted, “First in my bloodline to see an Indian woman being praised by people of every race. Asha Sharma is cooking!”

Asha’s rolling out W after W to the point I’m pretty sure she’s some prophesied savior that was destined to save Microsoft https://t.co/w8WyQsg9t6 — Nomad Skirata (@NomadicAllo) June 8, 2026

Another post broke down the drastic shift in people’s perception of the new XBOX CEO. “They called her a Diversity Hire… criticised her non-gaming background… made fun of her Indian background… underestimated her for being a woman,” the X user said online. “Today that same woman has delivered: Gears of War E DAY (Xbox Exclusive) (Day one on GP), Clockwork Revolution (Xbox Exclusive) (Day one on GP), Fable (Day one on GP), Persona 6 (Day one on GP), Persona 4 revival (Day one on GP), Resonance A Plague Tale Legacy (Day one on GP), Magician The Devil’s Deal (Day one on GP), METRO 2039, STATE OF DECAY 3 (Day one on GP), SPYRO (Day one on GP).”

The same user described the gaming giant’s 2026 LA outing as the “Best XBOX Showcase in years,” crediting a “non-gamer Indian woman who listened to the fans” for its success.

Similarly, another user called back to the time when Sharma was trolled for an appointment earlier this year. “Remember when people mocked Asha Sharma’s appointment, questioned her credentials, and turned her ethnicity into a punchline?” they wrote on X. “A few years later, Xbox is stronger, Game Pass became one of gaming’s biggest success stories, and Microsoft’s gaming ecosystem is in a position many competitors would envy.”

“The lesson? Some people see an Indian woman in leadership and immediately assume incompetence. Others judge by result. Asha Sharma faced the noise, the racism, the endless bad faith criticism and kept building. Results age better than prejudice.”

Someone else chimed in: “Asha is absolutely smashing it as the CEO!!!”

Asha Sharma’s vision for XBOX

2026 is an extra special year for the gaming brand, as it marks XBOX’s 25th anniversary. To celebrate this milestone, the tech giant unveiled a special-edition collection of the Xbox Series X25, a console variant that serves as a major throwback to the original 2001 launch. Sharma giving those away for free to hardcore fans at the Showcase event tugs at the heartstrings of those who continue to believe in the gaming franchise after all these years.

When assuming her new leadership role, which is directly below Satya Nadella’s in hierarchy, Sharma wrote on LinkedIn, “I believe gaming is one of the most powerful art forms in the world. It brings people together. It creates real opportunities for developers, artists, storytellers, and entrepreneurs everywhere. That combination of creativity and technology, and the chance to help people make and share something meaningful, is why this work matters to me.”

Highlighting her commitments to the company at the time, she listed her top three priorities as great games, the return of Xbox and the future of play.

Breaking each of these down, she wrote in a blog post, “We must have great games beloved by players before we do anything. Unforgettable characters, stories that make us feel, innovative game play, and creative excellence. We will empower our studios, invest in iconic franchises, and back bold new ideas. We will take risks. We will enter new categories and markets where we can add real value, grounded in what players care about most.”

> They called her a Diversity Hire



> They criticised her Non gaming background



> They made fun of her Indian background



> They underestimated her for being a woman



Today that same woman has delivered



> Gears of War E DAY (Xbox Exclusive) (Day one on GP)



> Clockwork… https://t.co/W0FM8eS5Q9 pic.twitter.com/WCE66pWy2N — Mr Melancholy (@chakravartiiin) June 7, 2026

As part of the second motto, Sharma promised to celebrate the company’s roots, adding, “We will recommit to our core Xbox fans and players, those who have invested with us for the past 25 years, and to the developers who build the expansive universes and experiences that are embraced by players across the world.”

For her “future of play” vow, she assured users that new business models would be invented, in addition to new ways to play by leaning into what the company excels in: iconic teams, characters and worlds that people love.

And yet, she noted, “We will not treat those worlds as static IP to milk and monetise. We will build a shared platform and tools that empower developers and players to create and share their own stories.”

“As monetisation and AI evolve and influence this future, we will not chase short-term efficiency or flood our ecosystem with soulless AI slop. Games are and always will be art, crafted by humans, and created with the most innovative technology provided by us.”

Reiterating these affirmations during a Bloomberg Tech event last week and honouring her own first 100 days as CEO, she highlighted her aim was to make XBOX “the number one gaming and entertainment company.” Emphasising the primary priority was “resetting the business,” she asserted, “To succeed as a platform, we must offer exclusive content and services, and we’re looking at that very closely.”

In February, Asha Sharma was declared Phil Spencer’s successor. Before rising up the ranks to become the Executive Vice President and CEO of Microsoft Gaming, she served as the CoreAI Product President, leading the product portfolio for AI models, apps, agents, responsible AI, and developer tools for customers worldwide.

Beyond her Microsoft success story, Sharma also serves as a Board Member at The Home Depot and the South Korean e-commerce company Coupang. She has previously held senior roles at Instacart and Meta as well.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.