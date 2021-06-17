  • MORE MARKET STATS

World Test Championship Final India squad: No surprises in India’s playing 11 for WTC final, Ishant preferred over Siraj

By:
Updated: June 17, 2021 9:31 PM

World Test Championship Final India squad: The three pacers are Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, leaving no space for the impressive Mohd Siraj.

world test championship final India squad,India's Virat Kohli during practice for ICC World Test Championship Final at Rose Bowl, Southampton, Britain (Reuters image)

India on Thursday went for tried and tested players, preferring veteran Ishant Sharma over Mohammed Siraj in the playing eleven for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

On expected lines, the team picked two specialist spinners in Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin, who are also more than handy with the bat.

The three pacers are Ishant, Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, leaving no space for the impressive Siraj.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will bat at number six.

The match will begin on Friday at the Ageas Bowl.

India’s Playing XI: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammad Shami. PTI

