World Test Championship Final India squad: No surprises in India’s playing 11 for WTC final, Ishant preferred over Siraj

India's Virat Kohli during practice for ICC World Test Championship Final at Rose Bowl, Southampton, Britain (Reuters image)

India on Thursday went for tried and tested players, preferring veteran Ishant Sharma over Mohammed Siraj in the playing eleven for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

On expected lines, the team picked two specialist spinners in Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin, who are also more than handy with the bat.

The three pacers are Ishant, Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, leaving no space for the impressive Siraj.

Also Read – World Test Championship final: Indian players not allowed to meet each other for three days in Southampton

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will bat at number six.

The match will begin on Friday at the Ageas Bowl.

Also Read – India fix Lord’s date: Kohli and Co thrash England, to meet New Zealand in WTC final

India’s Playing XI: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammad Shami. PTI