The cheque was big enough to buy a small island. ₹16660 crore. 1.78 billion dollars. On March 24, 2026, the Aditya Birla Group took the keys to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Boardrooms in Mumbai clinked glasses. Stock exchanges flashed green. Somewhere in London, Diageo accountants smiled and moved on.

But this story is not about cement and balance sheets.

It is about a 28-year-old boy who once stood at the non-striker’s end in Ranji Trophy cricket, felt his heart race too fast, and decided he would rather live than play. That boy now signs the cheques for Virat Kohli.

He sits in the owners’ box while his old opening partner, Rajat Patidar, leads the team out. There is something almost unbelievable about this. Almost too strange to accept.

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The domestic days

Madhya Pradesh cricket does not make headlines. The grounds are ordinary. The outfields have patches where grass forgets to grow.

In 2017, Aryaman Vikram Birla turned up there at 17 years old, left-handed bat, quiet demeanour, trying to prove he could make it without his father’s name echoing in the selection room.

Rajat Patidar was already there. They opened together. Not often, but enough. Enough to know each other’s game. Enough to share a dressing room that smelled of tiger balm and old tape and dreams that felt too heavy by noon.

Aryaman started in the CK Nayudu Trophy, worked his way up, and made his Ranji debut in 2017. He made 414 runs in 9 first-class matches. Honest work. Then in November 2018, he hung around at Eden Gardens for an unbeaten 103 against Bengal. Draw saved. Career highlight.

His name in the scorebook. But the mind was not cooperating. By 22, he was done. He put out a post that still stings when you read it. “I have felt trapped. I have pushed myself through all the distress so far but now I feel the need to put my mental health and well being above all else.”

No fancy words after that. Just the truth, naked and shaking. He went to Harvard for an MBA. Most rich kids do that. But this felt different. He was trying to fix something broken inside, not polishing a resume. He came back to sit on boards at Grasim, ABFRL, Hindalco, and the renewables division.

A corporate machine. But the cricket ghost never left.

The takeover and the reunion

Jump to 2026. Diageo put RCB on the block in November 2025. Everyone wanted a piece. Adar Poonawalla, Ranjan Pai, Aditya Mittal, KKR, Temasek, Premji Invest with EQT, even Avram Glazer from Manchester United. A&W Capital, Moelis, Khaitan & Co worked the buy side.

Citi India and AZB & Partners handled the sell side. It was the hottest ticket in Indian sport. The ABG consortium won through direct negotiation. They paid 16 times what Vijay Mallya put down in 2008 when he bought the franchise for 111.6 million dollars.

They paid more than double what Torrent paid for Gujarat Titans in 2023. That is how hot the market is.

The same franchise Aryaman once watched from the Rajasthan Royals bench now belongs to his family. He was picked up by Rajasthan in the 2018 mega auction for 30 lakh. He sat in dugouts with Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. Never played a game. Got released before 2020. Now he owns the dugout.

Aryaman is chairman. The Times of India Group, Blackstone, Bolt Ventures, they all have seats at the table. Big names. Bigger money.

Patidar finished 2018-19 as Madhya Pradesh’s top Ranji scorer. 713 runs in 8 matches. He kept going while Aryaman stopped. Now they meet again at the top of a 1.78 billion dollar pyramid. Life writes strange scripts. You cannot make this up. If you did, nobody would believe you.

The qualifier and the post

Qualifier 1 in Dharamshala. RCB were sinking at 99 for 3 in the 11th over. Gujarat Titans were smelling blood. The mountain air was thin. The crowd was loud. Patidar walked out. 21 balls later he had a half-century.

He ended on 93 not out off 33 balls. 281.81 strike rate. 9 sixes flew into the hills. RCB posted 254 for 5. Highest playoff total ever. The Titans lost by 92 runs. It was brutal. It was beautiful.

After the win, Aryaman put up a story. Two words. “Rajat bhai.” That is all he wrote. No press release. No corporate caption. Just “Rajat bhai.” In Franchise cricket, the owner is usually a distant figure in a blazer who calls the CEO by his first name and the players by their jersey numbers.

Here was a chairman calling his captain “bhai.” Because that is what he is. The hierarchy collapsed for a moment. Money means nothing when you have faced the same new ball together on a wicket that is doing a bit too much.

The final and the family conflict

May 31, 2026. Ahmedabad. The big stadium with the big lights. RCB vs Gujarat Titans. There is a complication. The Titans’ principal jersey sponsor was Birla Estates. Same family. Different branch. K.T. Jithendran and Colonel Arvinder Singh had signed that deal in November 2025.

If Titans won, the real estate boys would celebrate. If RCB won, Aryaman would celebrate. Family dinners must be awkward. Someone is losing face either way.

Aryaman posted a story before the match. Photo of both captains with the trophy. Caption: “Sorry @birlaestates today is red day.” No boardroom speak. No strategic alignment. No synergy. Just a boy choosing his team over his own company’s marketing plan.

That is the most human thing an owner has done in the IPL in years. It made him look like a fan who got lucky and bought the team, not a tycoon who bought a toy.

The final itself and Kohli

Patidar won the toss and chose to bowl. Smart move. RCB’s seamers went to work under coach Andy Flower. Rasikh Salam took 3 for 27 in his 4 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood kept it tight. The Titans openers fell early.

By the end of the 4th over the score was 22 for 1. Washington Sundar made 50 not out for Titans. Only resistance. Nishant Sindhu made 20 off 18. Jos Buttler managed 19 off 23. Titans finished 155 for 8. The total was modest and gettable.

Then Virat Kohli happened. 75 not out off 42 balls. 9 fours. 2 sixes. Fastest fifty of his IPL career. 25 balls. The old man still has it. Venkatesh Iyer chipped in with 32 off 16. Tim David made 24 off 17. RCB got there in 18 overs. 161 for 5. Second straight title.

The red team finally had its dynasty moment. Fireworks went up. Patidar lifted the trophy. Aryaman watched from the stands. Maybe he remembered the days when lifting a Ranji Trophy for Madhya Pradesh seemed like the biggest stage in the world.

The mental health angle

What makes Aryaman different is that he knows what it costs. The anxiety. The trapped feeling. The 3 am wake-ups before a game. He has institutionalized psychological support at RCB. Players are humans first. That sounds like a poster slogan but coming from him it is real. He lived it.

When he tells a 22-year-old fast bowler that it is okay to breathe, that nobody will drop him for seeing a counsellor, the boy believes him. Because the chairman once walked away from the game for the same reason.

This is not charity. It is survival instinct transferred to business. And it works.

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Grassroots and the women

The Aditya Birla Group sponsors the MPL T20 Scindia Cup in Madhya Pradesh. Ten men’s teams. Five women’s teams. Gwalior Shernis. Bhopal Leopards. Malwa Stallions. Ujjain Falcons. Royal Nimar Eagles. Mahanaaryaman Scindia and Rohan Gupta from Sport Ex Consultancy run the show with MPCA.

Back where it all began. The women’s team is a force too. Diageo bought the WPL franchise rights for 901 crore in January 2023. Smriti Mandhana came in for 3.4 crore. Coach Malolan Rangarajan built something solid. They won WPL in 2024 and 2026. 21 million Instagram followers.

Most followed women’s sports franchise anywhere. The red jersey is not just a men’s club anymore. It is a proper ecosystem. From Scindia Cup to WPL to IPL. Full circle.

Closing

So when you see the ₹16660 crore figure, do not think of cement and stock prices. Think of two boys in a Madhya Pradesh dressing room. One kept batting. One stopped. Now they run the most expensive cricket franchise in India together.

The money bought the keys. But the cricket, the real stuff, was already in their bones. That is why RCB finally won. Not because Blackstone is clever. Not because Times Internet has Cricbuzz.

Because the chairman remembers what it feels like to face a fast bowler on a green morning in Indore. And he trusts the captain because he has seen him do it. Some things you cannot buy. Not even with ₹16660 crore.