Serena Williams fined $10,000 for Wimbledon court damage

Seven-time champion Serena Williams has been fined USD 10,000 for damaging one of the All England Club courts with her racquet, officials said Tuesday.
The 37-year-old American was sanctioned for an incident which took place during a practice session before the tournament got underway.
“The code given is for unsportsmanlike behaviour. The reason is court damage,” a spokeswoman told AFP.
Williams is in action twice later Tuesday when she faces fellow American Alison Riske for a place in the semi-finals.
She then returns to Centre Court to partner Britain’s Andy Murray in the mixed doubles.
