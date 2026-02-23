South Africa avenged their 2024 T20 World Cup final defeat by thrashing India by 76 runs in their opening Super 8 clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. With a commanding win at the Narendra Modi Stadium on February 22, the Proteas climbed to the top of the Group 1 points table.

Chasing 188 for victory, India struggled from the start and were bowled out for 111 in 18.5 overs. Shivam Dube was the lone bright spot with a fighting 42 off 37 balls. However, the South African bowlers shared the spoils effectively. Marco Jansen picked up four wickets, Keshav Maharaj claimed three and Corbin Bosch took two, while skipper Aiden Markram chipped in with one to wrap up the innings.

‘Really disappointing performance’: Irfan Pathan reacts

Former players also weighed in on India’s performance, calling it disappointing and praising South Africa’s dominance.

“Really disappointing performance from Team India today. The batting struggles were exposed by South African bowlers, but honestly, this has been a recurring issue throughout the World Cup,” former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Former England captain Michael Vaughan also reacted, saying, “Wow .. this is a hammering for India .. Brilliant from SA with Bat , Ball and in the field”.

‘You can’t have similar type of batsmen’ – Fans express frustration after India’s defeat

As India went down to South Africa on Sunday, social media was flooded with reactions. Disappointed fans called it a “reality check” for the Men in Blue, while others praised the Proteas for their clinical performance.

“Big loss, SA defeated India by 76. A reality check for Gautam Gambhir and co,” an X user wrote.

A fan expressed frustration over India’s batting unit’s failure and praised Ishan Kishan and Shivam Dube. “The only batsmen who deserve respect in this team are Ishan and Shivam. The rest are as useless as the ‘ay’ in ‘okay’!”, he wrote.

Another user wrote, “This loss highlights rebuilding reality.”

A third user questioned the form of senior players and raised concerns about team selection. “#suryakumar will not replace #tilakvarma with anyone. Only Surya’s poor batting form is hidden under Tilak’s poor form. If tilak is not there, then there is no one in front hide him. Everyone will focussing on Surya’s form and he will be exposed,” he wrote.

One more post surfaced where a user spoke about the importance of having the right mix of experience and power-hitters in ICC tournaments. “It’s all about right combination, you can’t have similar type batsman in ICC tournaments you need someone like Shreyas, KL in the mix to keep experience with raw power,” he said.

“Tough loss for India, and a familiar one at that. The batting lineup keeps stumbling against quality pace, and today it finally caught up. Can’t keep relying on miracles needs to be fixed, and fast,” a user wrote.

Another X user said, “Everyone will understand the importance of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer in the team.”

One more user said, “This isn’t the first time. When the team needed composure, Tilak and Abhishek played loose shots, and Surya failed to anchor the innings. Big tournaments demand big-match mentality”.

Some come out in support for Team India – ‘For them, it’s never about cricket’

However, not all reactions were critical. One fan defended the team, writing, “Some people were desperately waiting for this defeat. Not to support the game, but to celebrate failure. For them, it’s never about cricket – it’s about finding an excuse to criticise, spread negativity, and push their agenda”.

“Rare occasion when Indian batting doesn’t live upto the expectations. The team needs to unlearn and relearn in view of tonight’s unexpected performance against South Africa. Certainly food for thought. Things should improve going forward,” another user wrote.

Earlier, South Africa posted a strong 187/7 in their 20 overs. David Miller led the charge with a solid 63, while Dewald Brevis scored 45 and Tristan Stubbs added 44 to power the innings. For India, Jasprit Bumrah stood out with the ball, delivering an impressive spell of 3/15 in his four overs, but his effort was not enough to prevent a heavy defeat.