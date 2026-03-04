The Milano-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games will be held from March 6 to March 15 2026. This special edition will celebrate 50 years of the Winter Paralympics Olympics.

Around 600 to 665 athletes from over 40 countries will take part in the Games. They will compete in 79 medal events across six sports: Para alpine skiing, Para biathlon, Para cross-country skiing,Para sled hockey, Para snowboard, and wheelchair curling.

The Games will begin on March 6 with the Opening Ceremony at Arena di Verona in northern Italy. This historic Roman amphitheatre has been specially prepared to be accessible for everyone.

Over the next ten days competitions will take place at different venues in Milan, Cortina d’Ampezzo, and Val di Fiemme with several medal events happening each day.

The Games will end on March 15 with the Closing Ceremony at the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium which earlier hosted events during the 1956 Winter Olympics.

How to watch the 2026 Winter Olympics live telecast in India?

For now there is no official announcement about which channel or streaming platform will show the Paralympic Winter Games in India. Some countries like Italy (where Rai will broadcast the event) have confirmed their coverage. However no Indian TV channel or streaming service has been officially confirmed yet.

What is the venue for the 2026 Paralympic Winter Games opening ceremony?

The Opening Ceremony of the 2026 Paralympic Winter Games is scheduled to take place on 6 March 2026 at the Arena di Verona in Verona, Italy. This ceremony will officially mark the start of the Milano-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games.

Event Timings

Exact daily event timings will be officially released closer to the Games. Competitions are expected to run throughout the day with multiple medal events scheduled daily.

Fans are advised to check the official schedule nearer to March 2026 for confirmed start times and broadcast details.

Competition Schedule

Competitions will be held across venues in Milan, Cortina d’Ampezzo, and Val di Fiemme.

The six sports featured at the Games include:

Para Alpine Skiing – March 7 to March 15



– March 7 to March 15 Para Biathlon – March 7–8 and March 13



– March 7–8 and March 13 Para Cross-Country Skiing – March 10–11 and March 14–15



– March 10–11 and March 14–15 Para Ice Hockey – March 7–10 and March 12–15



– March 7–10 and March 12–15 Para Snowboard – March 7–8 and March 14



– March 7–8 and March 14 Wheelchair Curling – March 7–14



A total of 79 medal events will take place during the Games.

The event will conclude with the Closing Ceremony on March 15, 2026 at the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium bringing the Games to an end.