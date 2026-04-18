As the Indian Premier League 2026 moves to Match 27 all attention shifts to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Chennai Super Kings in what looks like an exciting and competitive game.

Both teams come into this match with confidence after winning their previous games making this clash even more interesting.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are coming off a big win against Rajasthan Royals. They won the match by 57 runs and looked strong in all departments.

Their bowlers were especially impressive with young pacers taking early wickets and not allowing RR to settle at any stage. This strong performance has boosted SRH’s confidence as they aim to move higher on the points table.

Chennai Super Kings also won their last match, beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 32 runs. It was their second win in a row. The standout performer was Noor Ahmad who bowled brilliantly and helped stop KKR from chasing the target.

CSK’s overall performance with both bat and ball shows they are slowly getting back into form after a slow start to the season.

SRH vs CSK Playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk)/ (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Praful Hinge

Chennai Super Kings Predicted playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Ayush Mhatre, Matthew Short, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Mat Henry / Spencer Johnson

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SRH vs CSK Today IPL Match Time

The match between SRH and CSK will get in action at 07:30 pm with the toss scheduled for 07:00 pm.

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2026 Today’s Match Venue

Match Venue Live Broadcast Live Streaming IPL 2026 Match 27 SRH vs CSK Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Star Sports Network JioHotstar

SRH vs CSK Today IPL Match Date

The IPL 2026 Match 27 SRH vs CSK will be played on April 18, 2026. Sunrisers Hyderabad are in good form and currently sit at No. 4 on the points table showing a strong all-round performance. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings are at No. 8 and will be looking to bounce back with a win and improve their position.

Match No: 27

27 Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026

Saturday, April 18, 2026 Toss Time : 7:00 pm IST

: 7:00 pm IST Time: 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

SRH vs CSK Full Squad:

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Salil Arora, David Payne, Shivam Mavi, Zeeshan Ansari, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar



Chennai Super Kings squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed, Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Gurjapneet Singh, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Dewald Brevis, Zakary Foulkes