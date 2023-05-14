Indian shooters come up short on final day of Baku World Cup

India failed to win a medal on the final day of the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol with both the men’s rapid-fire pistol and women’s rifle 3-positions shooters coming up short here on Sunday. India finished their campaign with four medals, including one gold, two silver and a bronze.

India’s 22-year-old rifle 3P shooter Manini Kaushik finished sixth with a score of 415.6 in the finals after making it to the eight-shooter showdown on the back of a fine 579 in the qualification round. Seonaid McIntosh of Great Britain won the gold with 467 points, while Norway’s Jeanette Hegg Duestad was second with 463.6 points and Germany’s Lisa Mueller settled for bronze (448.9 points).

None of the Indians could make it to the men’s rapid-fire pistol final with Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish Bhanwala scoring 580 and 579 respectively in Qualification Stage 2 and missing the six-shooter final.

China’s Li Yuehong won the gold, while Frenchman Clement Bessaguet and Germany‘s Florian Peter finished second and third respectively. The Indian pair of Divya Subbaraju Thadigol and Sarabjot Singh had earlier clinched the only gold at the World Cup, winning the 10m air pistol mixed team competition, while former junior world champion Hriday Hazarika and Haryana’s Nancy had shot down silver in the men’s and women’s 10m air rifle competitions.Rhythm Sangwan had staged a fantastic comeback at the back-end of the women’s 10m air pistol final to clinch a bronze.