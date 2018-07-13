India vs England LIVE Streaming Online 2nd ODI: On which channel to watch IND vs ENG live telecast on TV

An in-form Indian cricket team will take on England in the second game of the three-match ODI series on Saturday.

India vs England LIVE Streaming Online 2nd ODI: An in-form Indian cricket team will take on England in the second game of the three-match ODI series on Saturday with an aim to extend its lead. The “Three Lions” were no match for the men in blue at Trent Bridge as the visitors reached home comfortably. Kuldeep Yadav was the hero once again and picked up 6 wickets for just 25 runs in 10 overs as the hosts were bundled out for 268 runs. Rohit Sharma’s unbeaten ton in the second innings helped India chased down the score inside 41 overs.

Virat Kohli is likely to go into the match with the same XI unless Bhuvneshwar Kumar is fit. In that case, Bhuvi would replace his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Siddharth Kaul in the playing XI.

For England, it will be another test against India’s spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. Even the most technically sound batsman like Joe Root has struggled against the Indian wrist spinners so far in the series. The only man who has been able to hold his ground is Jos Buttler and it won’t be a bad move to promote him in the batting order.

When is India vs England 2nd ODI?

The 2nd match between India and England will be played on July 14, 2018.

Where is 2nd ODI between India and England?

The England vs India, 2nd One-Day International will be played at Lord’s, London.

What time does India vs England 2018 2nd ODI begin?

The match between IND and ENG will begin at 3.30 PM (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs India, 2nd One-Day International?

The England vs India, 2nd One-Day International will be shown on the Sony Network.

How to watch India vs England LIVE Streaming Online 1st ODI?

India vs England live streaming of 1st T20 will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on FinancialExpress.com.

Here are the squads –

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Siddarth Kaul, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Jake Ball, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Mark Wood.