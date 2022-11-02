T20 World Cup 2022,India vs Bangladesh Live Commentary and Scorecard: India and Bangladesh are set to compete today at Adelaide Oval stadium in Australia for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match. Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field first. The match is being broadcasted on Star Sports channel and live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

India vs Bangladesh is the 35th match of the T20 World Cup tournament and it is safe to say that this is going to be an interesting one as Bangladesh is not the team to be taken lightly.

Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in their last match where they scored 150/7 in 20 overs. Later, Zimbabwe could only reach 147/8, and hence, lost the match by 3 runs. India, on the other hand, lost its previous match against South Africa by 5 wickets.

Weather Report: Could weather play a spoilsport?

Although, multiple weather reports say that there is more chance of rainfall during the night than in the day, thankfully there has been no rain in Adelaide city since morning. According to cricketaddictor, weather reports say that the temperature of Adelaide city of Australia today will be around 15° Celcius during the day and may fall to 9° Celcius at night. The toss is expected to take place on time. However, the sky may remain cloudy.

Pitch Report: What should the toss winning team go for – Batting or Bowling?

According to a report by insidesport, Adelaide is one of the most batter-friendly pitches in Australia. Since it has been raining in Adelaide for past few days, the situation might get tough. The report further claimed that here, good batsmen can score useful runs if they can fight the bowlers’ opening onslaught. The bowlers on the other hand might be hoping that the enormous size of the Adelaide Oval would work in their favour as it is difficult to clear fence there.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 02 November 2022 India 11/0 (3.1) vs Bangladesh Batsman R B KL Rahul 8 13 Rohit Sharma * 2 7 Bowlers O R WKT Taskin Ahmed 2 2 0 Hasan Mahmud * 0.1 0 0 Play In Progress ( Day – Super 12 – Match 23 ) Bangladesh elected to field

13:45 (IST) 2 Nov 2022 IND vs BAN: A huge miss! Bangladesh drops a catch! A huge miss! 13:43 (IST) 2 Nov 2022 IND vs BAN: Current score India 10/0, Over: 2.2 13:41 (IST) 2 Nov 2022 IND vs BAN: KL Rahul hits first boundary KL Rahul scores a six! 13:40 (IST) 2 Nov 2022 IND vs BAN: Current Score India 4/0, Over: 1.4 13:37 (IST) 2 Nov 2022 IND vs BAN: First over complete Taskin bowls a good over with just one run to give away 13:32 (IST) 2 Nov 2022 IND vs BAN: KL Rahul to take first strike Taskin Ahmed gets to bowl the first over 13:30 (IST) 2 Nov 2022 IND vs BAN: India openers Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul open for India 13:30 (IST) 2 Nov 2022 IND vs BAN: National Anthems done India, Bangladesh are done with their National Anthems. Stay tuned to know who is going to open from India side. 13:23 (IST) 2 Nov 2022 IND vs BAN: Teams assemble for national anthem Both India and Bangladesh teams have assembled on the ground for their national anthems. 13:09 (IST) 2 Nov 2022 IND vs BAN: Who all are playing from Bangladesh team? Playing XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan(w), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed 13:07 (IST) 2 Nov 2022 IND vs BAN: Who all are playing from India team? Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh 13:06 (IST) 2 Nov 2022 IND vs BAN: Team India huddles Team India players can be seen huddling on the ground ahead of the game 13:03 (IST) 2 Nov 2022 IND vs BAN: Bangladesh win toss Bangladesh wins the toss, chose to field first 12:54 (IST) 2 Nov 2022 IND vs BAN: India Squad KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal 12:48 (IST) 2 Nov 2022 IND vs BAN: Bangladesh Squad Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed 12:46 (IST) 2 Nov 2022 IND vs BAN: Where is the match taking place India is set to face Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval stadium in Australia 12:36 (IST) 2 Nov 2022 IND vs BAN: When is the toss? The toss will take place at 1:00 pm IST, that is if there is a delay due to rain. The match is set to begin at 1:30 pm IST.

