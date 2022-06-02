India tour of West Indies: Men in Blue to play two T20Is against Windies in Florida

India will take on the West Indies in three One Day Internationals and T20Is between July 22 and August 7, the two cricket boards have announced. India will finish its white-ball tour of the United Kingdom on July 17 and those selected for West Indies tour will directly leave for the Caribbean from England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced.

The ODI series and three T20Is will be hosted in Trinidad & Tobago and St Kitts & Nevis, while the final two T20Is matches will take the two teams to Fort Lauderhill, Florida.

The three ODIs will be played at the iconic Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago, on July 22, 24, and 27. These will be followed by the five T20Is, the first of which will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Port of Spain on July 29. Warner Park in St Kitts & Nevis will play host to the next two games on August 1 and 2.

The final two games will cater to the Indian diaspora in the United States and be held at Broward County Stadium in Florida on August 6 and 7.

The series will be live-streamed on FanCode.

Cricket has seen a huge spike in popularity in recent years. Once the exclusive domain of the Indian diaspora, it has now started gaining momentum among other demographics. In 2015, retired cricket greats, including Sachin Tendulkar, Shane Warne, Brian Lara, and Sourav Ganguly took part in the Legends Exhibition matches in New York, Houston, and Los Angeles.

More recently, Shah Rukh Khan-co-owned Knight Riders Group picked up a significant stake in a franchise T20 tournament to be organised by Major League Cricket, expected to kick off in 2022. The Knight Riders Group owns the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League and the Trinbago Knight Riders in Caribbean Premier League.