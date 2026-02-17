The Group D clash between New Zealand and Canada is set to take place on February 17 (Tuesday) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This is the 31st match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 and will begin at 11:00 AM. New Zealand recently got defeated by South Africa by seven wickets, but before this Blackcaps won against the UAE by 10 wickets and Afghanistan by five wickets. On the other hand, Canada was defeated by South Africa and the UAE by 57 runs and five wickets, respectively and is looking for its first win

Canada vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026: Weather report

According to Accuweather, the MA Chidambaram Stadium could see a temperature of 30 degree celsius, ranging from 30 to 34 degrees. The wind gust is expected to be at 37 km/h. The probability of precipitation and thunderstorms is zero with seven per cent cloud cover in the sky.

Canada vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch report

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium for the New Zealand vs. Canada match won’t be an easy one for batters to score lots of runs on. Instead, the ground in Chennai usually favours bowlers who can change their speed and keep a steady aim. As the game goes on, the surface tends to get slower, making it even harder for the batsmen to hit big. However, in the last five matches, the average score for the team batting first has been around 160.

Canada vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026: Probable Playing 11

Canada: Dilpreet Bajwa (c), Yuvraj Samra, Navneet Samra, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva, Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar, Jaskaran Singh, Dilon Heyliger, Kaleen Sana, Ansh Patel.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Tim Seifert (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Jacob Duffy, Glenn Phillips, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Finn Allen

Canada vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

Canada Squad: Dilpreet Bajwa(c), Yuvraj Samra, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Harsh Thaker, Shreyas Movva(w), Jaskaran Singh, Saad Bin Zafar, Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Ansh Patel, Ravinderpal Singh, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Ajayveer Hundal, Shivam Sharma

New Zealand Squad: Mitchell Santner(c), Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway, Cole McConchie