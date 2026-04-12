With Assembly elections already held in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry, and due in Tamil Nadu on April 23 and in West Bengal in two phases on April 23 and April 29, followed by results on May 4, the immediate focus is understandably on electoral outcomes. Yet, even before the verdict is known, one question is worth posing. Not who wins or loses, but what remains of the Left as a political and ideological force in India.

What eminent Marxist historian Eric Hobsbawm had observed in the late 1990s appears prescient. The Left, he said, was historically defined by its opposition to the status quo, by its commitment to transform existing social and economic arrangements. Over time, particularly where it acquired state power, it became associated with the institutions it built and, eventually, with defending them. A movement that began as an agent of change turned into a custodian of the order it once sought to overturn.

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This arc is visible in India’s own Left experience. There was a time when Left parties occupied a distinct political space, rooted in labour unions, peasant struggles, and student movements. They articulated a structural critique of inequality and created organisational pathways to translate it into politics. In states such as West Bengal and Kerala, this produced long periods of governance, anchored in policies such as land reforms and decentralised welfare. These interventions reshaped local political economies and built durable support bases.

Custodians of the Status Quo

The subsequent trajectory has been less assured. West Bengal offers the clearest illustration of how prolonged incumbency can dilute ideological purpose. What began as a project of redistribution and mobilisation gradually hardened into an administrative regime. The party organisation became closely fused with the state apparatus, limiting internal contestation and renewal. Trade unions, once instruments of mobilisation, increasingly acted as defenders of organised sector interests even as the labour market shifted towards informality. Industrial stagnation and policy rigidity compounded the drift. The resistance to industrial projects in later years pointed to a deeper reluctance to engage with economic transition. By the time political change came, the Left was no longer perceived as a vehicle of transformation but as an entrenched structure resistant to it. The electoral defeat that followed reflected not just anti-incumbency, but a loss of direction.

Kerala presents a more resilient, though not entirely dissimilar, case. The Left has retained relevance through alternating governments and a continued emphasis on welfare delivery, public health, and education. Its administrative record, particularly in crisis management, has been noted. Yet, the underlying tension persists. A politics once anchored in class mobilisation now operates within a framework of competitive welfare and fiscal constraint. Trade unions continue to exert influence, but often in ways that prioritise organised sector interests over a labour market dominated by informal and service-sector employment. The expansion of social protection has been substantive, but it has not been matched by a comparable rethinking of growth and employment generation.

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This pattern is not unique to India. In United Kingdom, the repositioning of the Labour Party under Tony Blair reflected a shift towards accommodating markets, prioritising electability over structural change. In Germany, the Social Democratic Party of Germany pursued labour market reforms that expanded flexibility but diluted its traditional identity. In France, the Socialist Party’s decline followed a similar inability to reconcile welfare commitments with economic transition. Across contexts, parties that once defined themselves against the system found themselves managing it, often at the cost of their social base.

The larger issue, therefore, is not merely electoral decline but programmatic drift. The Left’s engagement with economic change has often been reactive rather than strategic. It has opposed elements of liberalisation without consistently outlining a viable alternative suited to contemporary conditions. The rise of gig work, platform economies, and fragmented employment relationships has not been matched by an equivalent evolution in its organisational or ideological framework. As a result, its appeal has remained limited, particularly among younger cohorts entering a very different labour market.

Programmatic Drift

The consequences are evident in national politics. The Left’s parliamentary presence has almost diminished, reducing its ability to shape opposition discourse. Its social base has fragmented, both because of structural shifts in the economy and because other political formations have occupied spaces it once dominated, often through welfare-led or identity-based mobilisation. In doing so, they have appropriated elements of the Left’s agenda without its ideological framing.

None of this diminishes the salience of the issues the Left historically foregrounded. Inequality, job insecurity, and access to public goods remain central to India’s political economy. The difficulty lies in translating these concerns into a coherent, forward-looking programme. The gap between the persistence of these problems and the weakening of the political forces that foregrounded them is increasingly evident.

Kerala, in this context, is less a decisive battleground than a revealing one. A victory for the Left would suggest that its governance model retains relevance in specific settings. A defeat would underline the extent of its contraction. Either way, the result will not, by itself, resolve the underlying drift.

The question, then, is not only whether the Left retains power in parts of India, but whether it can recover a sense of purpose that goes beyond administering what exists. Without that shift—from preservation to reinvention—electoral outcomes will remain indicators of survival, not of renewal.