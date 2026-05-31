The PM SVANidhi (Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi) scheme, launched on June 1, 2020, stands as one of India’s most transformative urban micro-credit interventions. Conceived by the Government of India as an emergency life support system during the economic disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic, it has successfully transitioned into an extended institutional platform for financial inclusion in India. As the scheme marks its sixth anniversary on 1st June, 2026, its massive scale, recent structural upgrades, and holistic socio-economic impact offer a definitive blueprint for empowering the bottom of the pyramid.

The primary utility of PM SVANidhi lies in its brilliant dismantling of the barriers to formal credit for informal micro-entrepreneurs. Historically, street vendors were trapped in vicious cycles of high-interest debt from informal moneylenders. PM SVANidhi shattered this paradigm by providing collateral-free working capital loans. Operated as a progressive lending ladder, it incentivizes fiscal discipline. Initially, when the scheme was launched, vendors began with a first tranche of up to Rs 10,000, and upon timely repayment, seamlessly graduated to a second tranche of up to Rs 20,000, and a third of up to Rs 50,000. Backed by a 7% per annum interest subvention credited quarterly to the borrowers’ accounts, the scheme makes formal credit incredibly affordable.

The overwhelming success of the programme is vividly reflected in its metrics. Demonstrating the massive scale of India’s financial inclusion drive, 75.69 lakh micro-entrepreneurs have been successfully tapped into PM SVANidhi loans as of 29th May 2026, out of which 72.4 per cent are digitally active entrepreneurs.

This massive outreach has systematically democratised banking, driving financial literacy among populations that were previously unbanked. By bringing millions into the formal banking fold, the scheme has enabled street vendors to build official credit scores for the very first time, opening doors to broader institutional financial products in the future.

Driving Social Equity

Beyond mere cash flow, PM SVANidhi has served as a powerful engine for digital transformation and social equity. To drive India’s digital economy, the scheme offers up to Rs 1,600 in annual cashbacks to vendors who integrate UPI and digital payment mechanisms into their daily transactions. This has successfully turned millions of roadside stalls into digitally savvy micro-businesses. Furthermore, its demographic data highlights its role in uplifting vulnerable populations: approximately 69% of the beneficiaries belong to marginalised communities, including OBCs/SC/ST categories, alongside a massive, empowering representation of women entrepreneurs, which accounted for around 45% as per official data available.

2030 Horizon

Recognising this compounding success, the Government of India recently restructured and extended the scheme until March 31, 2030, scaling up its total financial outlay to Rs 7,332 crore with an ambitious new target of reaching 1.15 crore beneficiaries. As part of the revamped framework, the loan amount has been raised to Rs 15,000 for the first tranche and Rs 25,000 for the second tranche, while the third tranche remains at Rs 50,000. Further, beneficiaries who successfully clear their second-tranche loan are eligible for a UPI-linked RuPay Credit Card with an initial limit of Rs 10,000, which can be scaled up to `30,000.

This extension also solidifies the scheme’s most profound secondary benefit — the “SVANidhi se Samriddhi” initiative. This component maps the socio-economic profiles of vendors and their families and facilitates a link to eight welfare schemes, including PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, PM Suraksha Bima Yojana, and PM Jan Dhan Yojana. Ultimately, by marrying accessible credit with holistic well-being, PM SVANidhi has proven that targeted, technology-driven governance can effectively transition millions from economic vulnerability into self-reliant, formal participants in India’s growth story.

Having received the prestigious Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration for Innovation, the scheme proves how a synchronised digital pipeline (Aadhaar e-KYC, automated processing, and direct benefits transfer) can eliminate middlemen and deliver systemic dignity.

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As PM SVANidhi charges confidently towards its 2030 targets, it continues to weave millions of hardworking vendors into the core fabric of Viksit Bharat, ensuring that India’s economic growth is both deeply shared and resiliently bottom-up.

(The writer is MD & CEO of Punjab National Bank)

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.