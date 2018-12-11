Capping Health: Addition of more devices under DCA means more price control, lesser access to healthcare

By: | Published: December 11, 2018 3:01 AM

An implication of this regulatory update is the tying of drugs listed within the DCA to the Essential Commodities Act, which means that the DCGI will be able to implement price controls for these medical devices.

The decision will enable the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to regulate the prices, supply, import, manufacture and sale of these devices under the Medical Devices Rules of 2017. (Representational photo)

The Drug Technical Advisory Body, the country’s highest drug advisory body, has approved the proposal of the Union health ministry to include nebulisers, blood pressure monitoring devices, digital thermometers and glucometers under the purview of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act (DCA). The decision will enable the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to regulate the prices, supply, import, manufacture and sale of these devices under the Medical Devices Rules of 2017. An implication of this regulatory update is the tying of drugs listed within the DCA to the Essential Commodities Act, which means that the DCGI will be able to implement price controls for these medical devices. It is unclear as to the profit margins generated by sellers of these devices, or their manufacturing cost, but capping the prices of medical devices, indeed any product, is a bad idea since its eventual result is the lowering of supplies.

By way of example, it has been nearly two years since the price of cardiac-stents was price-capped by the government and a report shines light on how the enforced price control did not, in fact, lead to greater accessibility for patients. 80% of the government hospitals surveyed in the study reported no change in the number of angioplasties while, in the remaining 20%, the increase was limited to a low 2-5%. More important, as an expose by The Indian Express showed, there are huge lacunae in the quality of stents and other medical devices—like hip and knee replacements; so while the government was focusing on only prices, the greater problem was the near absence of any type of effective quality control. The cap possibly also drove out top-notch devices from the market, like Abott did with two of its stents post the government notification. In an ideal situation, the government should focus only on strict quality control, and in cases when it feels the prices are too high, either negotiate with suppliers for bulk discounts to government hospitals or, in case there are no alternatives, give a cash subsidy to poorer patients.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. Capping Health: Addition of more devices under DCA means more price control, lesser access to healthcare
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition