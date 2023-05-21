Will your Rs 2000 note become invalid after September 30?

Rs 2000 notes validity last date: No, your Rs 2000 note will not become invalid even after September 30. Though the RBI wants people to complete the deposit/exchange of Rs 2000 notes by September 30, the notes will continue to remain legal tender in case someone fails to complete the deposit or exchange by this date, according to the Government.

A series of MythBusters posted by MyGovIndia, the official citizen engagement platform of the Government of India, on Sunday (May 21) said that Rs 2000 notes will continue to be legal tender even after September 30, 2023. “Your currency remains valid, so keep calm and let’s bust the panic,” it tweeted.

The exchange of Rs 2000 notes with banknotes of small denominations, can be done in any bank till September 30.

“No need to panic or rush to exchange them. Any bank, regardless of account ownership, is authorized to exchange ₹2,000 currency notes for smaller denominations,” MyGovIndia tweeted.

— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) May 21, 2023

Free exchange

There is no fee for the exchange of Rs 2000 notes in any bank. “As we embrace this change, it is important to note that the exchange of notes shall be provided free of cost!,” MyGov India tweeted.

As per RBI, people can approach the bank branches or Regional Offices (ROs) of RBI from May 23, 2023 for availing exchange facility. A non-account holder also can exchange Rs 2000 banknotes up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time at any bank branch.

Moreover, deposits into accounts can be made without restrictions. “The Rs 2000 banknotes can be deposited into bank accounts and cash requirements can be drawn thereafter, against these deposits,” RBI said.

What if you fail to deposit Rs 2000 immediately?

The RBI said a period of four months has been given for the deposit and/or exchange of Rs 2000 banknotes. “Members of the public, are therefore, encouraged to avail this facility at their convenience within the allotted time,” it said.