Smart World Developers plans to invest Rs 8000-Rs 10000 cr in residential projects in Gurugram

Smart World Developers is initially focused on Gurugram with ergonomically designed low-rise floors and condominiums for the millennials.

Debutant real estate company Smart World Developers, set up by Gurugram-based M3M group promoters, is planning to invest Rs 8,000-Rs10,000 crore in developing residential projects in Gurugram, and is eyeing sales worth Rs 5000 crore by March 2022. The company is also eyeing expansion in key real estate markets such as Noida, Mumbai MMR, Pune, Bengaluru, Goa and Hyderabad in the near future.

Backed by reputed organizations such as India Infoline, Piramal Group and the Bansal Family, Smart World Developers envisages transforming the real estate scenario and setting benchmarks through innovative designs, advanced technology, expedited project delivery and superior customer service.

Smart World Developers is initially focused on Gurugram with ergonomically designed low-rise floors and condominiums for the millennials. The company claims that its first two projects will have many industry firsts to their credits in terms of product offering and delivery, coming up at prime locations of Gurugram.

Talking about their future plans at a press meet in Delhi on Tuesday, Aishwarya Bansal, Co-founder, Smart World Developers, said, “India is among the fastest growing economies globally. As a millennial nation with the largest number of millennials in the world, our focus is to be a catalyst of change and herald the future of real estate in India not just with our unique homes that young, aspiring Indians seek but also the professionalism and customer experience that redefines Indian realty and sets a tall benchmark.”

Smart World Developers has got engaged with some of the top professionals from the real estate sector to offer cutting-edge solutions uniquely tailored to customer needs. The company has aligned itself with national & international firms like Turner & Townsend for Quality Management System, EY for SOP Implementation, Saraf and Partners Law Offices, Grant Thornton India, HighBar (SAP Implementation), among others. A stellar Advisory Board with industry stalwarts such as Anoop Mittal, erstwhile CMD of NBCC, has been constituted to provide directions to the company.

“At Smart World, we are committed to giving full value to the customer, backed by professionalism and customer-centricity which are at the core of our DNA. For us, we take our commitments very seriously; with a development potential of 2.5 crore sq ft, we will launch 60 lakh sq ft at a development cost of Rs 3000 crore, targeting a sale value of Rs 5000 crore by March 2022. Our vision is to reform the Indian real estate by offering a unique concept of living, well-researched and designed for the aspiring millennial, both in terms of value and lifestyle,” said Vivek Singhal, CEO, Smart World Developers.

Smart World Developers has been conceptualized as an entity that will develop path-breaking real estate projects across India. It has amalgamated some of the revered names in the real estate industry to guide and mentor the company. The team members have been associated with prestigious companies and brands such as Larson & Toubro, Airtel, Taj Hotels, Canon, Coca Cola, Rolex, Mercedes Benz, Piaget, Avendus Capital, Nestle, JK Tyres etc.