Riveting interior designs to transfigure luxury real estate’s aesthetic appeal: Karishma Trehan, Director, Karishma Trehan Designs

Interior design has experienced significant growth and mainstream acceptance in recent years. The demand for professional interior design services continues to rise, and the industry is poised for further expansion as people increasingly prioritize well-designed living and working spaces, says Karishma Trehan, Director, Karishma Trehan Designs.

In an exclusive interview with Sanjeev Sinha, Ms Trehan shares her views on how interior designing is transforming luxury homes in India and also enhancing the living experience of homebuyers. Excerpts:

Do you believe that traditional Indian architectural systems such as Vastu Shastra have a deep resonance in the interior designing landscape in India?



I truly believe that traditional Indian architectural systems like Vastu Shastra do have a significant influence on interior design in India, but the extent to which they are incorporated can vary widely based on individual choices and contemporary design trends.

How important are interiors for the creation of luxury homes? Do they help in increasing sales of luxury properties?



Interiors are essential in the creation of luxury homes as they contribute to aesthetics, comfort, functionality, and the overall appeal of the property. Luxury interiors can indeed increase the sales of luxury properties by attracting discerning buyers who are willing to pay a premium for the unique and elevated living experience they offer.

Also Read: Shifting to a new city? Here’s how to keep your expenses under check!

Big-shot real estate magnates are tying up with interior designers for upcoming luxury projects. How do you view this trend and is it supposed to grow manifold in the next few years?



The trend of real estate developers partnering with interior designers for luxury projects is expected to continue growing in the coming years. These collaborations can result in mutually beneficial outcomes, with developers enhancing the appeal and value of their properties, and interior designers gaining opportunities to showcase their creativity and expertise in the luxury real estate market. As long as there is a demand for luxury properties, this trend is likely to thrive.

What are the easy-to-implement and elementary home designing tricks that everybody could use in today’s time?



There are several easy-to-implement and elementary home designing tricks that can enhance the look and functionality of any space. Declutter, Color Lighting, Furniture Arrangement, Mirrors, Personalization, Textiles Balance, and Functionality Maintenance are some of the easy-to-implement designing tricks.

Is interior designing still a niche industry in India or has it broken ground in recent years?



Interior design was once considered a niche industry in India. However, it has experienced significant growth and mainstream acceptance in recent years. The demand for professional interior design services continues to rise, and the industry is poised for further expansion as people increasingly prioritize well-designed living and working spaces.

Which are some of the top interior designing trends that have been in hot demand recently? And, why?



Recent hot interior design trends include biophilic design for its well-being benefits, sustainable design due to increased eco-consciousness, minimalism for its simplicity and tranquillity, maximalism for vibrant character, flexible spaces to adapt to changing needs, warm earthy tones for coziness, vintage and retro elements for nostalgia, smart home tech for convenience, texture play for depth, dark and moody interiors for drama, Japandi style for minimal warmth, and artisanal pieces for uniqueness. These trends respond to evolving lifestyles, environmental awareness, and diverse design preferences, offering a range of options for creating stylish and functional living spaces.

Which projects are your company currently working on? How do you aim to refine the living experience of homebuyers through your endeavors?



We are currently working on luxury residential projects to enhance the living experience of homebuyers through our endeavors. We prioritize functional layouts, use high-quality materials, and offer customization options to cater to individual preferences. Our designs incorporate modern amenities, promote natural light and ventilation, and prioritize acoustic comfort. We focus on energy efficiency, aesthetics, and comfort, all while ensuring safety and security. Our goal is to create interiors that not only meet practical needs but also provide an inviting and personalized environment, ultimately enriching the homeowner’s daily life and well-being.



Are there any expansion plans on the cards? What is your vision or roadmap for your company’s development in the next 2-3 years?



The expansion plans for the company are likely to include expanding into new geographic regions, diversifying service offerings, collaborating with other industry players, and investing in marketing and technology to reach a broader audience. The vision for development in the next 2-3 years could involve strengthening its brand presence, improving customer experiences, and capitalizing on emerging trends in the interior design industry to remain competitive and innovative. Specific plans would depend on the company’s goals and market opportunities.