Over the past week, PM Kisan e-KYC remained one of the top keywords searched on internet, suggests Google Trends. This clearly indicates that a large number of farmers want to check their e-KYC status before the next installment.

Under the government’s PM Kisan Yojana, eligible farmers are given Rs 6,000 annually in three equal installments, but this benefit is only available if e-KYC is complete.

What is the PM Kisan Yojana?

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, the central government transfers Rs 6,000 to farmers’ bank accounts every year. This amount is given in three installments of Rs 2,000 each. e-KYC is mandatory to continue receiving benefits under the scheme.

How to do PM Kisan e-KYC? (Step-by-Step)

-First, visit the official PM Kisan website.

-After logging in, click on the e-KYC option.

-Enter your Aadhaar number and captcha code and click “Search.”

-Enter your registered mobile number and select “Get OTP.”

-Enter the OTP received on your mobile.

-After OTP verification, your e-KYC process will be completed and you will receive a confirmation message.

-Creating a Farmer ID is also mandatory.

The government is now emphasizing on making beneficiary data more transparent. Creating a Farmer ID is also being made mandatory.

How to create a Farmer ID?

-Visit the AgriStack portal to apply online.

-First, register.

-Complete e-KYC using Aadhaar.

-Fill in the required information and upload the required documents.

-After verification, you will be issued a unique Farmer ID.

The government is also setting up camps in different states to create Farmer IDs for farmers so that more eligible farmers can join the scheme.

When is the next installment expected?

The last installment of PM Kisan was released in October 2025. The next installment is expected to be released soon. Typically, the government transfers installments every four months. Therefore, beneficiary farmers are advised to check their PM Kisan e-KYC status before the next installment to avoid any payment disruptions.

Government Steps Up, Clean-Up Drive Underway

In recent months, the government has increased scrutiny and strictness to remove fake or ineligible beneficiaries. Data is being purified through processes such as Aadhaar verification, bank account verification, and Farmer ID verification. Ineligible names have been removed in many states to ensure that benefits of the scheme reach only genuine and eligible farmers.

What should farmers do?

-Complete e-KYC immediately

-Keep bank account and Aadhaar details updated

-Get a Farmer ID

-Seek information only from the official website

Increasing searches on Google Trends indicate that farmers are cautious about the next installment. Completing e-KYC in time reduces the chances of delay in payment.