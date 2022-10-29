Small vs Multi vs, Mid vs Large vs Value vs Flexi vs Focussed Mutual Funds: 10-year returns compared

Small Cap mutual funds have outperformed all other categories of equity schemes in terms of 10-year returns. Small Cap funds along with Multi Cap, Value, Contra Fund, and Mid Cap schemes have given a return of over 15% in 10 years. While all other equity schemes have given double-digit returns of over 12% in this period, according to the September edition of “Mutual Fund Screener” by ICRA Analytics Limited.

The 10-year annualised returns of Small Cap funds is 18.76%. It is followed by the Mid Cap Fund with a return of 17.95% in 10 years. Multi Cap Funds have given a return of 16.09% in this period.

Here’s a look at how all equity mutual fund categories have performed in 10 and three years.

Small Cap Funds

Small Cap funds have given a return of 18.76% in 10 years and 30.31% in three years.

Large Cap Funds

large Cap funds have given a return of 12.69% in 10 years and 13.94% in three years.

Mid Cap Funds

Mid Cap funds have given a return of 17.95% in 10 years and 23.75% in three years.

Multi Cap Funds

Multi Cap funds have given a return of 16.09% in 10 years and 20.34% in three years.

Large & Mid Cap Funds

Large & Mid Cap funds have given a return of 14.96% in 10 years and 18.12% in three years.

ELSS

ELSS funds have given a return of 14.46% in 10 years and 16.52% in three years.

Flexi Cap Funds

Flexi Cap funds have given a return of 13.96% in 10 years and 16.34% in three years.

Sectoral/Thematic Funds

Sectoral/Thematic Funds have given a return of 13.44% in 10 years and 17.80% in three years.

Focused Funds

Focused Funds have given a return of 14.32% in 10 years and 16.03% in three years.

Value Funds/Contra Funds

Value Funds/Contra Funds have given a return of 15% in 10 years and 19.49% in three years.

Dividend Yield Funds

Dividend Yield funds have given a return of 12.52% in 10 years and 18.24% in three years.

In Q2FY23, total number of mutual fund folios went up by 2.5% QoQ and 23.7% YoY to 13.81 crore at quarter-end. Category-wise, all Open-Ended categories except Debt Oriented schemes (-0.9%) witnessed growth in September 2022 vis-à-vis June 2022. Under Debt category, while Long Duration Fund saw highest sequential growth, Medium to Long Duration Fund saw highest sequential decline.

(Mutual fund returns are subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisors before investing)