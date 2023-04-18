Top-performing Large Cap Funds in 3 years (till April 17, 2023): Several Large Cap Mutual Funds have given very high returns in the last three years. Data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) as of April 17 shows that there are at least seven Large Cap funds that have given a return of over 25% under the direct plan. Even the regular plans of these schemes have given a return of over 23%.

Although there is no assurance that these Large Cap funds will continue to give such high returns in future, investors may consider starting a SIP in these schemes after taking advice from their financial advisors. That said, the following is a list of the 7 top-performing Large Cap funds with over 25% or more returns in three years (as per AMFI website data on April 17, 2023).

Nippon India Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Large Cap Fund has given a return of 28.64% while the regular plan has given a return of 27.57% in three years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index.

HDFC Top 100 Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Top 100 Fund has given a return of 26.56% while the regular plan has given a return of 25.82% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index.

Also Read: Best IT/Tech Mutual Funds investing in Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL, LTIMindtree and other stocks

ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund

The direct plan of ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund has given a return of 26% while the regular plan has given a return of 25.21% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index.

IDBI India Top 100 Equity Fund

The direct plan of IDBI India Top 100 Equity Fund has given a return of 25.03% while the regular plan has given a return of 23.62% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index.

Kotak Bluechip Fund

The direct plan of Kotak Bluechip Fund has given a return of 26.6% while the regular plan has given a return of 24.07% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index.

Also Read: Best Small Cap Mutual Funds in 5 Years: Top Schemes With Double-Digit Returns

SBI Bluechip Fund

The direct plan of SBI Bluechip Fund has given a return of 25.87% while the regular plan has given a return of 24.94% in three years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index.

Tata Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of Tata Large Cap Fund has given a return of 25.31% while the regular plan has given a return of 24.16% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index.

Edelweiss Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of Edelweiss Large Cap Fund has given a return of 25.07% while the regular plan has given a return of 23.12% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of April 17, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing)