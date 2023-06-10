‘Best’ Large Cap Funds in 10 years: 10 top-performing schemes with 14.8% to 17% returns (June 2023)

Top-performing Large Cap Funds in 10 years (till June 9, 2023): Several Large Cap mutual funds have given high returns in 10 years. As per data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) at the time of writing, direct plans of as many as 10 Large Cap funds have given annualised returns between 14.8% and 17.4% in 10 years. Following is a list of such funds.

Investors should, however, note that there is no assurance or guarantee that these funds will continue to give such high returns in future.

Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund has given a return of 17.42% while the regular plan has given a return of 16.31% in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 13.66% in 10 years.

Nippon India Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Large Cap Fund has given a return of 16.85% while the regular plan has given a return of 15.83% in 10 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 13.91% in 10 years.

SBI Bluechip Fund

The direct plan of SBI Bluechip Fund has given a return of 16.05% while the regular plan has given a return of 15.07% in 10 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 13.91% in 10 years.

Invesco India Largecap Fund

The direct plan of Invesco India Largecap Fund has given a return of 15.15% while the regular plan has given a return of 13.42% in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 13.66% in 10 years.

ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund

The direct plan of ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund has given a return of 15.60% while the regular plan has given a return of 14.70% in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 13.66% in 10 years.

Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund

The direct plan of Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund has given a return of 15.38% while the regular plan has given a return of 14.02% in 10 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 13.91% in 10 years.

Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund has given a return of 15.57% while the regular plan has given a return of 14.25% in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 13.66% in 10 years.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund

The direct plan of Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund has given a return of 14.95% while the regular plan has given a return of 14% in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 13.66% in 10 years.

Kotak Bluechip Fund

The direct plan of Kotak Bluechip Fund has given a return of 14.97% while the regular plan has given a return of 13.69% in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 13.66% in 10 years.

Edelweiss Large Cap Fund

The direct plan of Edelweiss Large Cap Fund has given a return of 14.84% while the regular plan has given a return of 13.65% in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 13.66% in 10 years.

Apart from the above, direct plans of Axis Bluechip Fund, HDFC Top 100 Fund, IDBI India Top 100 Equity Fund, PGIM India Large Cap Fund, Tata Large Cap Fund and UTI Mastershare Fund have also given over 14% but less than 14.8% returns in 10 years, as per AMFI website data.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of June 9, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.