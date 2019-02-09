5 health insurance policies to explore in 2019

The need of having a health insurance policy varies from family to family and person to person, but a wide range of available health insurance policies help in getting the desired plan easily.

We cannot really deny the importance of having health insurance in today’s world, where the cost of medical treatment is rising on a daily basis. However, when it comes to health insurance, the market is full of options to explore and it’s totally up to the customer to choose the desired policy wisely. The need of having a health insurance policy varies from family to family and person to person, but a wide range of available health insurance policies help in getting the desired plan easily.

In India, if we talk about health insurance, then a few persons would stick to the policy that would give best returns while there are a few others who believe in investing in a health insurance plan to cater to their healthcare needs. But still, many people are clueless about the best options that they can consider for buying.

So, to provide ease to them below is the list of top 5 health insurance policies that a person can consider:

1. Apollo Munich Easy Health

Apollo Health Insurance Company deals in a variety of health insurance policies, but one amongst all available plans by Apollo is the Apollo Munich Easy Health. It is one of the best health insurance policies and recently it came out as the highly purchased policy.

# This policy offers an in-patient treatment that helps in getting the cover against the expenses of hospitalization for a period of 24 hours or more.

# It comes out with a pre-hospitalisation cover. With this, you can get a cover for all the medical expenses that may happen during 2 months or 60 days before the hospitalization. Post-hospitalization, it provides coverage against all medical expenses that are incurred after hospitalization or treatment.

# It also offers cover against 144 types of daycare medical expenses.

# Another beneficial feature is the Domiciliary Treatment Expenses that allows the policyholder to avail the medical treatment at home.

The plan, thus, is full of helpful and attractive benefits.

2. ICICI Lombard Complete Health Insurance or iHealth

The ICICI Lombard Complete Health Insurance is yet again referred to as the best health insurance plan. Here are the perks of taking this plan:

Cashless hospitalization, free health check-ups, free look period for 15 days, tax benefits, emergency ambulance cover and so on. These are a few listed benefits offered by the iHealth health insurance provided by ICICI. With this, it also provides with a lifelong renewable option. Lastly, other than the treatment expenses and hospitalization, this policy also coves the expenses incurred during the day care procedures.

3. Religare Health Insurance Care

This is a comprehensive health insurance plan that helps you and your family during a medical emergency. Here is what the plan offers:

Covers room rent, ambulance charges, ICU charges, day care procedures, domiciliary expenses, per and post hospitalization and medical check-up. Also, every hospital expense occurred is covered by this policy.

Domiciliary hospitalization is nothing but treatment done at home. This plan looks after the patient being treated immediately.

All the insurance plans come out with no upper age limit bar. This means it can also apply to a person who is 100 years old.

4. Bajaj Allianz Health Guard

With several innovative and comprehensive policies, the Bajaj Allianz Health Guard also offers some quality treatment facilities. The perks offered by Bajaj Allianz are:

# Coverage against the pre and post hospitalization which also includes consultations, medicines, medical investigations, etc.

# It comes with a lifelong renewability option.

# It also offers the cashless facility with around 4000 network hospitals in India.

5. Max Bupa Health Insurance Health Companion Plan

The Max Bupa Health Insurance Health Companion Plan comes out with the option of customization of insurance policy. The policyholder can make changes on the preferred policy. Some of the perks are:

# Coverage on all hospitalization

# Pre and post hospitalization

# In-patient treatment

# Daily allowance of cash

Conclusion

The importance of having an insurance policy is undeniable. We all are aware of the saying ‘Health is Wealth’. Let us just do our bit to get safe for the future. Emergencies can occur at any point in time. All you really need to do is to find out the best insurance policy to safeguard your family and the loved ones.

(By Naval Goel, CEO & Founder of PolicyX.com)

(The views expressed here are those of the author. Please consult you financial advisor before buying any insurance plan.)