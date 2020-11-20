  • MORE MARKET STATS

Insurance policy for gas cylinder blast – Check coverage, process to file claim, other details

By: |
Updated: Nov 20, 2020 5:16 PM

Oil Marketing Companies take comprehensive Insurance Policy under ‘Public Liability Policy for Oil Industries’ to provide relief to the affected persons in case of LPG related accidents.

insurance, gas cylinder blast, lpg gas insurance policy , lpg cylinder blast insurance, lpg insurance policy, lpg gas insurance,Public Liability Insurance Policy taken by OMCs covers losses arising out of accidents where LPG is the primary cause of fire.

There always exists a risk of gas cylinder blast in one’s premises. Any such unfortunate event may lead to injuries or even death besides damage to the household property. But, not many could be aware of the fact there exists insurance against injuries, death and property damage arising out of gas cylinder blast. There is an LPG gas insurance policy of the nature of group insurance cover taken by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and even by the dealers.

OMCs such as Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), take comprehensive Insurance Policy under ‘Public Liability Policy for Oil Industries’ to provide speedy relief to the affected persons in case of LPG related accidents. It covers all LPG consumers registered with OMCs.

Related News

Public Liability Insurance Policy taken by OMCs covers losses arising out of accidents where LPG is the primary cause of fire and not for cases where the primary cause of fire is other sources or reason wherein LPG cylinders gets engulfed and subsequently burst.

As per the information given by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas to the Rajya Sabha in July 2019, the policy provides for the following:

(i) Personal accident cover of Rs 6,00,000 per person in case of death.

(ii) Covers medical expenses of Rs 30 lakh per event with a maximum of  Rs 2,00,000 per person.

(iii) In case of property damage, it covers maximum of Rs 2,00,000 per event at authorised
customer’s registered premises.

What to do in case of an incident – Process to file claim

All registered LPG consumers are covered under an insurance policy taken by the PSU Oil Companies. In case of an accident, one must immediately inform the distributor in writing. The distributor then informs the concerned Oil Company and the Insurance Company about the same. Assistance is offered by the Oil Companies to the customer involved or the next of kin, in completing the formalities of insurance claims arising out of the accident. In addition to the above, all LPG distributors also have Third Party Liability Insurance cover losses in the event of an LPG accident.

Do you know What is ? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. INSURANCE
  4. Insurance policy for gas cylinder blast – Check coverage process to file claim other details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Health insurance: Tips for buying health cover for the elderly
2Aviva India launches Aviva New Wealth Builder Plan – Check Features
3Buying health plan at 65? Go for comprehensive cover, check co-pay