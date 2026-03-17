Changes are quietly unfolding in how Indians think about retirement. While some segments of the working population may still view decades of employment as being followed by a guaranteed pension, these numbers are slowly dwindling.

Much of this trend can be attributed to the way India’s labour market is structured — with almost 490 million people employed in the informal sector, where employers have traditionally offered little or no formal retirement benefits. As a result, an increasing number of individuals will need to rely on personal savings and investment decisions to provide them with economic stability as they grow older.

Even among salaried employees, retirement preparedness has been inconsistent. A survey reported by The Financial Express revealed that nearly half of all private-sector employees do not have a defined retirement plan, while at the same time approximately half expect to receive a monthly pension of over ₹1,00,000 when they retire. This highlights another dimension of the broader changes taking place in India’s financial landscape — retirement is gradually becoming less of an employer-based promise and more of an individual financial responsibility.

#1. India’s informal workforce is reshaping retirement planning

The way India’s workforce is structured has a significant impact on how well prepared it is for retirement. A large number of workers are employed outside formal employment arrangements, which means they often do not have access to structured pension plans or other employer-sponsored retirement benefits.

As a result, retirement planning becomes far more dependent on an individual’s personal saving behaviour rather than employer contributions.

For example, a salaried worker earning a monthly income of ₹60,000 will typically see a portion of this salary automatically transferred into a provident fund account, gradually building a retirement corpus over time.

However, if the same individual were self-employed and earning a similar income, they would need to voluntarily set aside roughly ₹5,000 –₹10,000 each month through investments such as mutual funds, pension schemes, or fixed deposits to build comparable long-term savings.

Without such a consistent savings approach, achieving financial security in retirement becomes far less certain.

#2. Retirement expectations vs financial reality

A second area of change in the future of retirement in India is the difference between what people believe they will have available when they retire (i.e., their expected monthly income) versus what their current financial planning efforts are likely to yield.

For example, a professional who earns approximately ₹1,00,000 per month may expect to maintain a similar lifestyle post-retirement at a cost of about ₹70,000 – ₹80,000 per month in today’s prices.

However, without a formalised retirement plan—such as regularly contributing approximately ₹15,000 – ₹20,000 per month towards long-term investments like mutual funds or pension schemes—it may be difficult to build the type of retirement corpus required to sustain that level of income.

Over time, consistent contributions and disciplined investing become essential to accumulating sufficient savings to support post-retirement financial needs.

As such, expectations of financial security during retirement often exceed the amount of money individuals have actually saved.

#3. Longer lifespans are changing the retirement equation

An additional major factor that has altered how retirement planning should be approached in India is increasing life expectancy. With better healthcare options available and improved living conditions, individuals are likely to spend more years in retirement than many previous generations did.

For instance, if an individual retires at the age of 60 today, they may need their retirement savings to support their lifestyle for 20 to 25 years, and potentially longer. Assuming that the amount required to maintain the same standard of living as today is approximately ₹70,000 per month, the overall cost of retirement could exceed ₹2 crore over a 25-year retirement period, even before accounting for inflation and rising healthcare costs.

Therefore, retirement planning is no longer just about accumulating sufficient savings for retirement, but also about ensuring that those accumulated resources can generate the necessary income over a much longer retirement period.

#4. The shift towards individual financial responsibility

Another important aspect of how India’s retirement landscape is changing relates to the increasing influence of individual financial responsibility. Because of the decreasing availability of traditional pension arrangements, individuals are now required to be far more proactive in planning and saving for their own retirement.

An example of this would be a mid-career individual who earns ₹80,000 per month and is unlikely to be able to rely solely on employer-sponsored retirement plans to support their future.

Instead, the individual may need to proactively earmark a portion of their monthly income — perhaps ₹10,000 – ₹15,000 towards long-term investments such as mutual funds, pension schemes, or other retirement-oriented financial products. By consistently contributing to these investments over time, the individual can build a retirement corpus that may be sufficient to meet post-retirement income needs.

Therefore, as a direct result of the decline in employer-led retirement planning systems, retirement planning in India increasingly requires greater reliance on individual financial awareness, self-discipline, and long-term investment planning.

#5. Rising healthcare costs and retirement planning

The increasing cost of healthcare has emerged as another major factor influencing how people plan for retirement in India. It is generally accepted that a large portion of an individual’s healthcare expenses will be incurred after they reach a certain age. Consequently, for many retirees, healthcare costs are likely to become one of the largest monthly expenditures during retirement.

As a specific example, a typical retired couple may need to budget approximately ₹15,000–₹20,000 per month for ongoing medical bills, health insurance premium payments, and occasional medical treatments.

Over a retirement period of 20 years or more, these expenses could become substantial, particularly if major medical procedures or extended periods of long-term care become necessary. Therefore, it is increasingly important for retirement planning to take into account not only regular living expenses but also the possibility of rising healthcare costs in the future.

As a result, more individuals are beginning to recognise the importance of incorporating health insurance coverage and dedicated healthcare savings as part of their broader retirement planning strategies.

India’s retirement landscape is clearly undergoing a gradual but significant transition. With fewer workers able to rely on traditional pensions, longer life expectancies, and rising healthcare costs, retirement planning is increasingly becoming a responsibility that individuals must actively manage. This shift does not necessarily signal a crisis, but it does highlight the growing importance of disciplined saving, long-term investing, and financial awareness.

As India’s economy and workforce continue to evolve, ensuring adequate retirement security will depend not only on institutional frameworks but also on how effectively individuals adapt their financial planning strategies to meet the realities of a longer and more financially demanding retirement.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Please consult a qualified professional before making investment decisions.