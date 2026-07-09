Investing in Flexi Cap Funds helps in diversification across market caps, a strategy that minimises downside risk and maximises portfolio returns over the long run.
Due to their versatile investment mandates, flexi cap funds are well-positioned to employ a dynamic investment strategy, investing across various market cap segments based on the market outlook.
Depending on market conditions, liquidity conditions, and valuations, the fund manager of a Flexi Cap Fund has the flexibility to manoeuvre among large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks depending on the market insights.
This gives flexi cap funds the opportunity to capitalise on evolving market dynamics more quickly compared to other categories and potentially generate high alpha for investors.
In this editorial, we look at three flexi cap funds that turned a monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 into over Rs 3 million (m) in 10 years.
#1 Quant Flexi Cap Fund
Originally launched as a thematic fund in September 2008 by Escorts Mutual Fund, this fund underwent multiple changes in its mandate before being classified as a flexi cap fund in January 2022.
The fund follows a high portfolio churn investment strategy to capitalise on the available growth opportunities and dynamically shifts the portfolio mix across market caps.
Launched in May 2013, Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund has proved its potential in identifying high-conviction stocks that have turned out to be long-term winners.
The fund prefers fundamentally sound stocks available at reasonable or attractive valuations along with some exposure to overseas equities which helps it mitigate the downside risk and also do well during recovery phases.
It currently has a mammoth AUM of Rs 1.4 tn, the largest among equity funds.
Flexi Cap funds remain an attractive option for investors seeking growth through equities while maintaining flexibility across market caps and sectors.
However, one should carefully select the schemes within the category, ideally preferring schemes with consistent long-term performance track records.
Besides, opting for the SIP mode to invest in the category can help minimise the impact of market volatility and significantly compound wealth over a period.
Note:Past performance is not an indicator of future returns. The securities quoted are for illustration only and are not recommendatory.
Returns are as of 24 June 2026 and in XIRR (%)
Monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 over a 10-year period in Direct plan – Growth option considered
Portfolio data is as of 31 May 2026
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such. Learn more about our recommendation services here…
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