ITR filing AY 2021-2022: The Income Tax Return filing due date for FY 2021-22 is July 31 for salaried employees and individuals whose accounts don’t need to be audited. Form 16 makes it easy for salaried employees to file their Income Tax Returns. However, many individuals fear filing their returns in the absence of Form 16 as they find the process too tedious.

According to tax experts, ITR can be filed even without Form 16. “For salaried persons, ITR filing is mostly linked with form 16. Most common misconception is that ITR cannot be filed without form 16. One can file the income tax return even without form 16, if certain conditions are satisfied,” said Sujit Bangar, Founder of Taxbuddy.com.

What’s in Form 16?

Form 16 contains details of gross salary, exempt allowances, interest on home loan & Chapter-VIA deductions details. Form 16 also gives you the details of taxable income, tax on taxable income & TDS deducted hence F16 is very helpful in filing the ITR

How to file ITR without Form 16?

“Generally, all salaried employees receive Form16 from their employers but in a few cases, it might be possible you don’t receive Form 16. In such cases also, you can file your ITR with the help of payslips to get the details of salary, exemptions and deductions,” Abhishek Soni, Co-founder, Tax2Win, said.

“Also, Form 26AS can be referred to check the amount of gross salary on which TDS is deducted by the employer,” he added.

Bangar suggested that one should all pay slips for all months of the financial year, download his 26AS statement and check if salary and TDS is matching with form 26 AS.

“If it’s matching, then collect all data on tax saving investments and tax saving expenditures done during the financial year and proceed for filing of ITR,” said Bangar.