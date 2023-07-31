Incometax.gov.in e-filing portal showing errors? IT Dept responds to taxpayers’ worries before Deadline End

Income Tax Return Filing AY 2023-24 Due Date news: As the deadline for ITR filing is ending today, taxpayers are in a rush to complete the submission of their returns. While most of the taxpayers have already filed their income tax returns for AY 2023-24, some have complained of facing errors on the e-filing portal (incometax.gov.in) while trying to file their ITRs.

The Income Tax Department has been very active on social media responding to the issues raised by tax filers. This article looks at some of the issues raised by taxpayers on social media and the solutions provided by the Income Tax Department.

Not able to verify return: A taxpayer complained that he was not allowed to verify the return. He said the e-filing portal was asking for a deduction which he had not claimed. To this, the Income Tax Department replied, “The field for section 80DD should be entered with specific amount and may be deleted if not applicable. Also, please check and delete 80U line entry from Schedule VIA in case it is not applicable and then retry. For our team to connect with you for further assistance, please share the ticket no. that you may have received after submission of the issue via email (or the timestamp/subject-line of your email.”

PAN-Aadhaar Not Linked: A taxpayer sought help from the Income Tax Department saying he had linked his PAN and Aadhar on Monday last and paid Rs 1000 as a penalty. A challan was also generated on the same day but both numbers are not yet linked. Responding to him, the IT Department tweeted, “Please write to us with your details (along with PAN & your mobile number) via email at orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in so that our team can get in touch with you.”

Income Tax e-filing website down, slow or showing errors: A user claimed the e-filing portal was down since yesterday evening. When will it get rectified? The IT department suggested this user to retry after clearing the browser cache. “If you still face any issues, please share your details (with PAN & mobile no.) at orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in. Our team will get in touch with you,” it said.

Another user claimed he was unable to file return and was stuck on the e-filing portal. The taxmen suggested him to retry after clearing the browser cache. “If you still face any issues, please share your details (with PAN & mobile no.) at orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in Our team will get in touch with you,” it said.

Several other taxpayers also claimed that the site was working very slow and they were not able to get OTP. The tax department asked them to share details along with PAN and Mobile number via email at orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in.

Details not loading: To a user who claimed he was not able to upload details on the e-filing portal, the IT Department suggested retrying after clearing the browser cache or sharing details if the issue persisted.

Getting OTP but not able to click on continue as the button is blocked: The Income Tax Department asked a user raising this issue to write to them along with PAN and mobile number via email at orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in.

Getting error while uploading JSON on income tax site: The Income Tax Department asked him to mail details at orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in

IT Helpdesk not responding: A taxpayer claimed he was trying to reach out to the Income Tax helpdesk for the past 4days but no one was picking up the call. The Income Tax Department asked this user to share the details along with PAN and mobile number at orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in.

Bank account validation issue: Some users have claimed they were unable to file ITR due to bank account validation issue. The tax department asked them to share their problem along with details such as PAN and mobile number) via email at orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in.

Form 16 details not reflecting: A user wrote that he was trying to file his ITR. His employer had given him Form 16 but the salary was not reflected in income under the salary tab on the e-filing portal and also he was unable to edit it details. The Income Tax Department asked him to write to them along with his PAN and mobile number via email at orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in.