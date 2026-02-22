Senior executives earning Rs 50 lakh or more annually are reportedly receiving bulk notices from the Income Tax Department over mismatches in deductions and exemptions. A recent example shared by tax advisory platform TaxBuddy on ‘X’ shows how a wrong claim of Rs 10.65 lakh led to an additional tax demand of Rs 3.14 lakh and a steep 200% penalty of Rs 6.29 lakh. The total outgo Rs 9.44 lakh.

The message is clear: incorrect deduction claims can snowball into serious financial consequences.

According to the TaxBuddy ‘X’ thread, the department has intensified scrutiny of high-income taxpayers. Notices are reportedly being sent to senior executives with income exceeding Rs 50 lakh per annum, asking them to correct undisclosed income and wrongly claimed exemptions.

Tax authorities are increasingly relying on automated systems to flag inconsistencies. Returns are now cross-checked with Form 16 data, third-party reporting, employer disclosures, and financial transaction statements. Mismatches that once went unnoticed are now getting picked up much faster.

The case example that raised alarm

In one instance cited in the ‘X’ post:

Excess deduction claimed: Rs 10,65,000

Additional tax raised: Rs 3,14,691

Penalty imposed at 200%: Rs 6,29,382

Total amount payable: Rs 9,44,073

This shows how a wrong claim can multiply into a much larger liability once penalties are applied.

Why scrutiny has increased in the last year

Over the past year, the government has stepped up data-driven compliance efforts. The tax department has been leveraging technology to match income disclosures with third-party data, including employer filings and financial institutions.

Officials have repeatedly said that the focus is on widening the tax base and improving voluntary compliance. High-income profiles often receive priority in scrutiny because the potential revenue impact is higher.

Bulk digital notices, automated alerts and targeted risk assessment have become more common, especially in cases involving large deduction claims.

What taxpayers should do immediately

If you fall in the high-income bracket or have claimed significant deductions, it may be wise to review your return.

Start by pulling out Form 16, HRA or rent receipts, LTA proof, 80C and 80D investment receipts.

Match every deduction claimed with supporting documentation. If any proof is missing, you may need to consider corrective action.

Revised return vs Updated return: Know the difference

Many taxpayers assume they can simply revise their return. However, a revised return is allowed only within a specific time window. For many assessment years, that window may already be closed. In such cases, the alternative is filing an Updated Return (ITR-U).

How ITR-U works

ITR-U allows taxpayers to correct errors within 48 months from the end of the relevant assessment year.

However, it comes at a cost:

You must pay due tax and interest.

Additional tax applies — 25%, 50%, 60% or 70% depending on how late you file the update.

The later you act, the higher the additional burden.

It is important to note that ITR-U cannot be used to reduce tax liability or increase a refund. It is meant only for correcting underreported income or incorrect claims. It may also not be available in cases where proceedings have already started.

Summing up…

The revised return window may be gone for many taxpayers, but the option to update still exists. Waiting for a notice can significantly increase the financial impact because penalties may escalate.

For high-income taxpayers, especially those earning above Rs 50 lakh, this is a reminder to double-check deduction claims before assuming everything is in order.

In today’s data-driven tax regime, mismatches do not stay hidden for long. Proactive correction can cost less than reactive damage control.